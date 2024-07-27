In 1906, Tasmania's rowers shocked the nation

On Friday May 18, 1906, my great aunt Myra Sargent wrote from Launceston to her sister Amy in Melbourne telling her that the Tasmanian Eight had come home that day.
Myra, who worked for Spurling's Studio photographers at 93 Brisbane Street, decorated the studio with laurel and made a laurel wreath to hang on their picture in the window.
The victorious Tasmanian rowing eight was only the third to compete in the annual interstate competition.
In 1885, the Tasmanian team managed third place and in 1905 they were second behind Victoria.
In 1906 an estimated 45,000 enthusiastic supporters lined the three-mile stretch of the Swan River in Perth to watch five states compete in the championship race.
All the Tasmanian newspapers followed the proceedings closely and as soon as any information came to hand it was reported widely.
The Victorians were expected to continue their winning streak, but Tasmania proved too strong and won by two lengths.
Tasmanians were ecstatic that their crew, from the smallest state, could hold its own against the best.
As the Coogee rounded Stephenson's Bend flying the Tasmanian Rowing Association's flag, the eight oarsmen standing in the bow "were greeted with rousing cheers from the assembled throng".
The crew members from the north of the state were Thomas H Scarborough, Frank H Stephens, Donald Munro, and Keith Heritage.
The coach, James Coogan, and manager Cyril Valentine were also from Launceston.
The southern representatives were the stroke Martin C Boniwell, J Steele, Charles B Whitesides, Spencer Pedder, and the cox Charles Colvin.
William Robinson from the North Esk Rowing Club came second in the single sculling competition.
They managed to escape from the crowds on Alexandra Pier and arrived at the Town Hall after a victory lap of the city centre.
The mayor, Charles Russen, entertained his visitors with refreshments, speeches, toasts, and cheers, encouraging everyone to "give 'our boys' a right loyal welcome home".
That evening, the rowers were feted at a smoke social at the Albert Hall held in their honour.
The Premier, Treasurer, mayor, and other dignitaries were among the 500 who welcomed the athletes home.
Numerous lengthy speeches and toasts praised the hard work the oarsmen had undertaken to reach such heights of success.
Keith Heritage replied that the powerful and faultless stroke given by Mr Boniwell and the praise and interest from their coach Mr Coogan had led them to victory.
The cox, Charles Colvin, arrived in Launceston on the Loongana on Saturday morning.
All the rowers, coach, and manager went to Spurling's Studio for a group photo, which appeared in the Weekly Courier a week later.
On Saturday afternoon, the southern representatives left on the express train and arrived in Hobart at 8.33pm to a rousing reception by an estimated 2000 people.
Rowing was considered "one of the most manly sports a young fellow could engage in", and the Tasmanian Eight made the state proud in 1906.
