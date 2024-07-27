Dorset Council sets plan to complete North East Rail Trail after 12 years

More than 12 years after the North East Rail Trail opened to the public, the Dorset Council is preparing to start work on its third stage.
Once implemented, the component would more than double the length of the current track, stretching roughly 40 kilometres from Scottsdale to Lilydale.
It comes after the project's first stage, a 14km route from Tonganah to Billycock Hill, was finished in 2012. The track was later linked with Scottsdale when another 12km of trail opened in November 2015.
Almost a decade on, the council has received a draft business case from consultancy firm TRC Tourism to help determine the next steps for the build.
The council's agenda for its July 23 meeting featured an unusually-detailed section on the rail trail, running 12 pages long. General manager John Marik said it served as "a public record to give full context".
"The agenda's been written in a way to give the community, any interested parties, or stakeholders background as to where we've come from over the last 10 years," he said.
"Part of that is because we are getting questions that are almost going back to 10 years ago."
The completion of the works assessment and business case marks the beginning of a month-long public consultation period.
The project schedule has set finalisation of the design for February next year, with trail surfacing to begin by September for a grand opening in February 2026.
Originally set to run from Scottsdale to Launceston, the 2014 plan was expected to cost just shy of $3 million. Nearly half of that expense would have been covered by a $1.47 million grant from the Australian Government's National Stronger Regions Fund (NSRF).
Total costs have ballooned to more than $4.2 million under the 2024 plan as the trail is re-routed to Lilydale Falls, despite a 24km decrease in length from the original plan.
Expenses have risen by $394,212 for decommissioning, by $379,000 for new crossings and a tunnel, and by more than $1 million for bridge and culvert upgrades. Meanwhile, construction costs for the trail itself have reduced by $344,000.
The council's report claimed the price increase was on account of "contemporary condition assessments of applicable bridges and reconsideration of lighting needs within the historic tunnel feature".
Although the $1.47 million NSRF allocation has been retained in the current costings, the new budget has not included value for recoverable materials, which accounted for the same figure in the 2014 plan.
This has left the project at a shortfall of $2.8 million. Dorset Council commissioner Andrew Wardlaw said the local government needed to work through this difference to retain its grant funding.
"The longer we don't address the funding shortfall, the more risk we put into the ability to protect the $1.47 million without further negotiation with the federal government," he said.
"Noting that there's going to be a federal election in the next 12 months, I guess we need to be ready to have a good discussion with the federal government."
The upfront cost of the trail is expected to even out over time, with total users predicted to increase from 21,469 in the plan's first year to 39,500 by its 10th.
This comes with a rise in user expenditure, going from $4.7 million in year one to $8.2 million in year 10. Mr Marik said this would contribute to a return of $28 million in today's dollars.
"That's a ratio of 5:1 as far as return vs cost, or a 423% return," he said.
"That's based on a 10-year life of the the project, the actual life of the trail will be longer than that so I believe the returns are actually higher."
The general manager added that this was on the condition that the route was maintained and major capital works weren't required.
"Once stage three happens, it will mean it's the longest rail trail in Tasmania," Mr Marik said.
