A new craft beer brewery and dining hall, Du Cane, has opened in Launceston

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated September 21 2022 - 10:13pm, first published 10:00pm
Brewing success as Du Cane opens on Elizabeth Street

After months of anticipation and $2.8 million in investment, Du Cane Brewery and Dining Hall in Elizabeth Street is set to open its doors on Thursday, offering tourists and local gastronomes 1500 square meters of beer, food and family fun.

