Brewing success as Du Cane opens on Elizabeth Street

After months of anticipation and $2.8 million in investment, Du Cane Brewery and Dining Hall in Elizabeth Street is set to open its doors on Thursday, offering tourists and local gastronomes 1500 square meters of beer, food and family fun.
The new venue is a partnership between head brewer and Du Cane Brewing founder, Will Horan, and Sam Reid, who co-founded the Willie Smith's Cider and Apple Shed outside Hobart.
Mr Horan said the dining hall will brew its beer on site, and will also offer pizza and a "share plate" food menu designed by acclaimed chef, Matt Adams, of Timbre Kitchen in Legana.
He said the company will brew seven types of beer on the site, and both founders are hoping the brewery becomes a stop on the Northern Tasmania beer trail, which encompasses craft breweries stretching from Ulverstone, through Devonport, to Beaconsfield and Scottsdale.
Mr Horan said craft beer was the only type of beer in the market that is showing robust growth.
"I think the average beer drinker is a lot more discernible than they were, you know, even five years ago," he said.
"People are now interested in the provenance of beer so like, where the ingredients come from, so here we use Tassie hops and Tassie malts, so that's actually something that people have started to care about."
He also thought patrons to the dining hall would appreciate seeing the vast breweries behind the bar area.
"That's part of the appeal here, that people can see that it's been made right there and you can drink it right here."
Both men are passionate bushwalkers, and the interior of the dining hall is designed as a nod to the hobby, with walls featuring maps and information on 50 short walks available in the North of the state.
Mr Horan, who worked as a bushwalking guide, started Du Cane Brewery in reference to the Du Cane mountain range in the Central Highlands.
"So we will supply parks passes and inland fishing licenses, we're going to have 50 short walks you can do within a day from Launceston on that map. So the idea being to encourage locals to get out and appreciate the surrounding area, but also so visitors can easily access the surrounding area as well," Mr Reid said.
He said as tourists begin returning to the state, he hopes that the new venue will "keep them in Launceston for a few more days."
Du Cane Brewery and Dining Hall will be open seven days a week and will also offer a children's play area, complete with a climbing wall.
