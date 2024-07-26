Police arrest P-plater for Riverbend Park basketball court hooning

Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old Launceston man following an investigation into a hooning incident at Riverbend Park.
Police charged the man, a provisional licence holder, with a number of offences including reckless driving, operating a vehicle in an unnecessary execution of sustained loss of traction and damage to property relating to the surface of the basketball court.
The arrest was made after a police investigation revealed he had conducted several burnouts and doughnuts over a half hour period in the Riverbend Park car park before driving onto the basketball court.
The man was located on July 26 at Royal Park in Launceston following reports he was hooning there in another vehicle.
Police seized the Ford Falcon they allege was involved in the incident on the evening of July 10,
"This particular individual has driven dangerously without any regard for his safety, the safety of his passenger, or the safety of people on the basketball court at the time" said Senior Constable Christopher Rockliff, of Northern Road Policing Services.
"I thank the members of the public who have provided information to police which has led to us apprehending this offender and locating his vehicle. We have imposed bail conditions on this person to curb his behaviour up until a magistrate decides his penalty.
"I encourage anyone who witnessed the incident at Riverbend Park, including those on the basketball court, or anyone else with footage of a blue Ford Falcon hooning around Launceston, to make contact with police."
The man has been bailed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court in August.
