'We have to blame ourselves': Two red cards shown in wet and wild derby

In icy wind and driving rain, the 90 minutes of soccer played at Prospect Park was full of heat.
In a contest that ended 2-1 in the hosts favour, Launceston City and Riverside Olympic played out a memorable NPL Tasmania Northern derby which involved two red cards and a missed penalty.
Perhaps the most critical moment came in the 49th minute as Riverside' attacking midfielder Gedi Krusa was shown a red card.
City's Jack Woodland was marking the Lithuanian tightly and after passing the ball to his teammate, Krusa threw his elbow back in frustration and caught his opponent on his neck/jaw.
Leading 1-0, the resulting numerical disadvantage ultimately proved too tough a challenge for the remaining Olympic 10.
"Gedi is old enough to understand that was his mistake and he owned up to the mistake," Riverside coach Helder Dos Santos Silva said.
"This is part of being a leader, he apologised to the group and we move on.
"But we have to blame ourselves for this loss. Riverside is not that, Riverside is competitive, it's growing, and then we want to keep going like that."
City coach Daniel Syson credited Woodland for being able to frustrate Krusa.
"Woody's a great player and he's really good at what he was doing, trying to break play up and he got to the point where he's so tight to someone that they swung an elbow," he said.
The second sending off came in peculiar circumstances, reminiscent of the Australia versus Croatia World Cup match in 2006.
City's Riley Fellows was shown a yellow card for a slide tackle in the 78th minute by referee Thomas Mace, and Syson had the defender substituted immediately after.
However, it was Fellows' second caution.
Unlike the famous international fixture, the ref realised the situation and ran over to City's bench where he delivered the red card and cancelled the substitution.
Syson explained the situation as he saw it.
"We had two subs warming up just before the challenge that Riley put in and so we were ready to make the subs straight-away," he said.
"Because it happened on the far side, we couldn't really tell who it was, whether it was Riley or whether it was someone else and we'd planned to take Riley off anyway because he's on a yellow card.
"I think after that the referee obviously realised and then sent him off, which is fine."
It was dry in the first half, but a strong wind coming from the city end made life difficult for Syson's men as they struggled to create meaningful chances.
In contrast, Riverside were playing a counter-attacking brand that was not yielding many shots, but Matias Rodriguez ensured the visitors would take the lead with one of their first.
A brilliant volleying effort from the top of the penalty-box, Rodriguez's fourth goal in as many games smashed the top-left corner of the net.
Dos Santos Silva praised the forward, who has lifted his level while Emanuel Ponce has been out with suspension.
"He's a great kid, he works his socks off in training and he's showing that he really knows where the net is," he said.
While Krusa's dismissal clearly shifted the momentum, City only looked threatening once the rain came at the hour mark.
With it absolutely bucketing down, Riverside could no longer hold off the City talisman, who scored twice with some skilful attacking play, though there was a "suspicion of handball" about the first goal.
It ensured that Will Humphrey would not rue his second missed penalty in three matches, although Syson backed the former Riverside leader to find success from the spot-kick.
"I back Will's ability, he's such a great player and he's become more of a leader over the last year in terms of his voice," he said.
"Psychologically in a game like that when it's your old team that you've been a captain of, lesser players would have crumbled.
"He's a great striker of the ball and he's got a great calm temperament, you can say maybe the conditions didn't help last night and it hit the post, so it's six inches from going in the corner."
City keep pressure on fourth-placed Devonport with 24 points from 15 games.
