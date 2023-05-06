Launceston brewery Du Cane Brewing Co. launched a new beer in collaboration with Tassie rockers Luca Brasi this week, an American pale ale dubbed "Luca Brewski".
Du Cane brewer Sam Phillips-Eastaugh said the collaboration happened when the band reached out and said they were big fans of the beers.
"They said that they really enjoyed the pale ale, and that it reminded them of the Sierra Nevada, which is kind of like the original pale ale out of the US," Mr Eastaugh said.
"It's a great compliment for us and we couldn't really turn down the opportunity to collaborate with them, so we decided to do an American style pale ale."
He said the new brew used 100 per cent cascade US hops.
"It gives it a nice citrus-piney resinous flavour, some nice malt backbone and some bitterness.
"We've got about 14 kegs which should last a month or so."
He said their themed beers, like the successful raspberry sour that was released for Valentines Day were often popular.
"It's pretty funny, it's so cheesy but we love it," Mr Eastaugh said.
"It's great to work with Tasmanians whether in the brewing or music industry to collaborate and show what the state has on offer."
He said they planned to do a limited release every month or two.
Luca Brasi frontman Tyler Richardson said he instantly enjoyed the vibe of Du Cane when he first visited.
"I basically went to the bar and said I play in Luca Brasi, do you want to do a show or make a beer?" Mr Richardson said.
"I asked if they could make us the Sierra Nevada American pale and it's bloody delicious."
He said they were excited to play Du Cane's first gig.
"Launceston doesn't have a lot of music venues, and while this isn't one it's such a beautiful room and they've done such a good job with this whole place; it's lovely to be able to do something cool here."
"We grew up playing shows here and don't always get a chance to do it now, so it's great to come back and play.
"Thanks to Du Cane for being legends, Launnie was crying out for something like this and they've done a great job."
Du Cane managing director Sam Reid said hosting a show had been on their minds for a while.
"I've been hit getting hit up a lot, but I wanted to make sure that if we got to do it, it'd be something meaningful and something that would sell out," Mr Reid said.
"Launceston doesn't have that mid-range venue between 100 and say 1000 at the Albert Hall or the Princess Theatre, so I guess we can fill that gap every now and then."
He said they didn't want to become a permanent music venue, but they loved supporting Tasmanians in any way.
"Luca Brasi are all about Tassie so we're pretty pumped about it, we've had fun working with them."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
