Chugg's high-five silences passionate supporters in battle of the Bombers

A second five-goal haul of the season to North Launceston's Declen Chugg has steered the Bombers to victory on a wet UTAS Stadium.
Taking on Lauderdale in the Tasmanian State League's battle of the Bombers, the home side took an early lead and went on their merry, undefeated way against the side that had challenged them the most this year.
With the result on the cards early in the second half, the game somewhat petered out to its end score of 14.17 (101) to 7.11 (53).
Chugg's bag of five backed up his four in the Bombers' last game against Launceston, taking him to 25 for the season.
"He's a six-footer but he's really good in the air. Part of our front half is that we've got players that can play multiple roles - not only are they good in the air, they're good on the ground," coach Adrian Smith said.
"We've got three players [Chugg, Harvey Griffiths and Brandon Leary] that are very similar, obviously Harvey benefited from it early in the year and now everyone who Harvey and B are.
"So Declen is probably getting that third match-up and maximising that at the moment because not many teams have got three small-medium defenders that are good in the air and on the ground."
Before going goal-less in the first term, Lauderdale looked like scoring first, making a meal of a sure thing early doors.
Star Thor Boscott was streaming through the middle of UTAS Stadium before the wet conditions ruined his mandatory bounce.
Leary looked lively early but it was Chugg who snapped the first, receiving an over-the-top handball from Griffiths to get the home side on the board.
While Boscott looked dangerous at the other end, North's Jack Aherne booted the game's second goal - giving his side a 2.6 (18) to 0.3 (3) lead at quarter-time.
Two North Launceston goals in as many minutes broke the game open in the second term.
Chugg got on the end of a spirited Harry Bayles pass with a strong pack mark before slotting his second from close distance.
Teammate Harvey Griffiths, the league's leading goal-kicker, joined him on the scoreboard not long after to put the Northern Bombers 27 points up.
From that point, three of the state's best looked to stamp their authority on the contest.
Leary goaled, followed by Sam Siggins for Lauderdale's first and Brad Cox-Goodyer with a bit of magic.
Leary's used some late swing, reminiscent of Ryan Harris at the WACA, while Cox-Goodyer was at his freakish best with a running kick under plenty of pressure.
Lauderdale's Jordan Lane kicked the side's second of the day right on the stroke of half-time to keep the game manageable going into the main break as they trailed 6.10 (46) to 2.5 (17).
However, the home side were able to run away with it in the third, kicking five goals to two, led by Chugg.
He kicked his third and fourth, Leary and Griffiths nailed a second but it was Will Manshanden with the goal of the term.
The pesky small-forward produced a missile from the boundary-line before turning to the passionate Lauderdale crowd and giving them the 'shh' symbol, just as Chugg did earlier in the term.
At the other end, it was superstar Siggins commanding the visitors' scoring, kicking his second and third as the main target up forward.
With the home side leading by 48 points at the final break, the teams traded goals in the last quarter as both kicked three.
They included Chugg's fifth and Siggins' fourth.
While Chugg was the beneficiary in front of goal, Michael Stingel's work certainly did not go unnoticed by Smith.
"He was phenomenal, I think he was best by a long way," he said.
"His contest work and ability to explode from stoppage from a one-on-one situation, we saw it three or four times today where he was able to beat his opponent cold and accelerate under pressure."
