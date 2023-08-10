Du Cane Brewing launched a new beer on Thursday in an effort to inspire and empower women beer professionals, and advance their careers in the brewing industry.
The beer, named Clouds of Sappho after the ancient Greek poet Sappho, is a hazy IPA that packs a punchy 7.7 per cent ABV.
Du Cane team member Kareena Bristow said brewing was traditionally a male dominated industry, but the collaboration with the Pink Boots Society was helping break down barriers.
"I've been in craft beer for a little while now in a retail sense, and I often have a lot of people come in and say, do you even drink beer?" Ms Bristow said.
"It's not just about brewing, it's to even hold the beer or have the drink ourselves... I think it's changing for the better but I've definitely heard it a lot."
The Pink Boots Society is an international movement that aims to help women and non-binary individuals advance their careers in brewing, through scholarships and educational initiatives.
The new brew from Du Cane comes ahead of the Pink Boots Collaboration Brew day, where one dollar from every schooner sold will be donated to the Society globally.
Venue Supervisor Maighan Brandwood said it was an exciting time for the staff to get the girls and non-binary staff together.
"We're a new venue here in Launceston so it really gave us an opportunity to make something new and exciting and different to other venues," Ms Brandwood said.
"We have quite a diverse team as it is, I guess it's just really important for us to be included in these initiatives and make sure that everyone feels welcome here."
As a front of house staff, she said it was exciting to be a part of the brewing process.
"A lot of us have learnt new things being in the back in the brewery, there's only so much you can learn at the front and I feel like that hands on learning is really good."
Ms Brandwood said the beer was created out of the team's passion for hazy IPA's.
It's really juicy and easy drinking with nice tropical notes to it, it's a great sessional beer," she said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
