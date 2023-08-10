The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New IPA from Du Cane Brewing aims to inspire women in brewing industry

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated August 11 2023 - 7:04am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Du Cane team member Mary-Ann Cook, venue supervisor Maighan Brandwood and front of house staff Kareena Bristow. All were part of the team of five that brewed the beer. Picture Craig George
Du Cane team member Mary-Ann Cook, venue supervisor Maighan Brandwood and front of house staff Kareena Bristow. All were part of the team of five that brewed the beer. Picture Craig George

Du Cane Brewing launched a new beer on Thursday in an effort to inspire and empower women beer professionals, and advance their careers in the brewing industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.