In a sign of Tasmania's growing beer economy, one Launceston joint has been recognised by travel website Wotif.com as among the nation's best breweries.
Du Cane Brewery was Tasmania's nomination for the best brewery at Wotif's Uniquely Aussie Awards.
Du Cane co-founder Sam Reid said it was "unbelievable" to have been recognised in the brewery's first year of operation.
He said it was a really "cool" award because it recognised people were travelling to visit breweries.
"Beer tourism is a real thing," Mr Reid said.
"There's plenty of amazing breweries in Tasmania. People can travel across the North-West and North coasts and visit nine breweries, starting with Communion in Burnie and finishing at Little Rivers in Scotsdale.
"We're all different and offer something different from one another."
By having a clear vision of what the brewery is about, Mr Reid said they brought good beer in a variety of styles to people in Launceston.
Additionally, co-founder Will Horan's bushwalking experience comes across at the brewery.
"It encourages people to get out and experience Tasmania's parks and reserves," Mr Reid said.
"We have a wall of walks that show short walks all starting from Du Cane and provides a linkage with place.
"Bushwalking is pretty popular with locals and visitors. Launceston is a good place to do it from too because you have Ben Lomond, Cradle Mountain, the beach and Meander Valley all close to make it a good launching point."
We've set about creating a world class venue that is attractive to visitors and travellers. We want to make it as good as anywhere else in Australia.- Sam Reid
He said the brewery was also able to compliment Launceston's gastronomy ambitions.
"We've set about creating a world class venue that is attractive to visitors and travellers. We want to make it as good as anywhere else in Australia," Mr Reid said.
"The [Wotif] nomination is affirmation we're achieving what we set out to do."
Another target for the brewery was to be a family-friendly venue, and the venue will be showing that when it hosts next weekend's Junction Arts Festival kids programs, including Erik the Robot Dog.
"To host the kids programs is really nice, and solidifies our position as a family-friendly venue for us," Mr Reid said.
The venue will also host Up Late and Klub Fruity for those aged over 18.
"We love what Junction do for the town," he said.
"We're also excited to be part of a really dynamic precinct that's growing around Princess Square."
