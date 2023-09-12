The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Launceston's Du Cane Brewery finalist for Wotif's national awards

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated September 12 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a sign of Tasmania's growing beer economy, one Launceston joint has been recognised by travel website Wotif.com as among the nation's best breweries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.