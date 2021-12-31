From homebrewing to head brewer: a Launceston local's journey

newsletters, editors-pick-list, will horan, allgoods, tent city, brewpub, launceston, du cane, brewing, brewery

The news earlier this week that the old Allgoods Tent City building across from Princes Square had been earmarked to become Launceston's first brewpub, marks an important moment for Du Cane Brewing Co lead brewer and Launceston local Will Horan. For Mr Horan, who currently operates out of the Morrison Brewery in Invermay, the chance to begin brewing the Du Cane offerings in his own site is the next step in a long journey developing his craft. READ MORE: A guide to what's on this New Year's Eve Raised in St Leonards, Mr Horan was first introduced to brewing by his parents, who were both agricultural scientists. "My parents love to grow their own food and homebrewing is just an extension of that," he said. READ MORE: National support model for general practitioners questioned From that initial grain, Mr Horan began teaching himself to brew more adventurous and challenging beers while working as a guide for the Overland Track. An avid traveller, Mr Horan believes his experiences overseas helped inform and accelerate his love of brewing. "I did a huge amount of travel and went to some amazing beer cities when the craft beer scene in Australia was really just starting out - it inspired me," he said. After returning home and in a moment of inspiration, he decided he wanted to combine his two burgeoning professions into a single effort. "I wanted to come up with a beer that the walking company could have in their huts on the Overland Track," he said. Fast-forward to today and Du Cane Brewing Co now produces around 50,000 litres of beer each year. "We can't really keep up with demand. It's just me doing everything," he said. READ MORE: Warning over scam COVID-19 text message That need to expand prompted Mr Horan - along with business partner Sam Reid - to begin looking for a brewery site. More than that though, Mr Horan is eager to offer the city's beer drinkers something special. "Launceston has been crying out for a brewpub," he said. "We felt really lucky when the Tent City building became available - the whole brand is built around the outdoors - it just seems perfect." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/fcc279c5-0346-408d-96b7-02fd976ad8b1.jpg/r640_298_4176_2296_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg