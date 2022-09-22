Hundreds of punters came out in force for the official opening of Launceston's newest brewery last night.
The line-up to secure a taste of DuCane's heavily hopped, lean pale ale - extracted straight from the metal cylinders it was brewed in only a matter of metres away - extended across the entire length of the Elizabeth Street site's foyer.
READ MORE: Hawthorn hit with racial allegations
Within it, several familiar faces were immersed in conversation as they patiently waited, including a mix of state and local government representatives like Guy Barnett, Michael Ferguson, Danny Gibson, and Launceston mayor Albert Van Zetten.
The latter of which said he felt the brewery - which is the first in Launceston to have it's very own cellar door - was what the city was missing.
"This is fantastic for Launceston and it's turned out just great," he said.
A similar sentiment was echoed by Simon Toogooz who said the atmosphere was "amazing", while head brewer and founder Will Horan said he was "blown away".
"The support we've felt is overwhelming," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.