Big turnout at DuCane brewery opening

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
September 22 2022 - 10:00pm
Launceston mayor Albert Van Zetten sharing a beer with DuCane Brewery's head brewer and founder Will Horan at the site's official opening. Picture by Luke Miller

Hundreds of punters came out in force for the official opening of Launceston's newest brewery last night.

