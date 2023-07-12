Everyone's favourite purple puppet, Randy Feltface, is hitting the stages of Launceston's Du Cane brewery in August following a run of shows in his world tour, called Feltopia.
After a year of sell out comedy shows across the USA and Europe Randy now returns to tour across Australia and New Zealand, hitting up a total of 28 cities and towns along the way.
Randy has built up a fanbase of millions in the past 18 years, receiving a nomination for for best comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, played sold out seasons in London and New York and featured several times at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival.
Randy said he'd done 100 shows already throughout Europe, the UK and USA, and it was probably the "tightest" 65 minutes of comedy he'd done on stage.
"I'm so excited to be doing it in Australia, it is a non-stop Randy Feltface barrage of madness," Randy said.
"Usually I'll work up a show in Australia before I do it anywhere else but this the other way around, I'm pumped."
He said his favorite part of performing was going into a new town and talking in front of hundreds of people.
"I'm walking into a room of 500 people who are all there to listen to me scream for 65 minutes, then leaving town and going to the next one."
"I'm obsessed with the nature of touring and the fact that I'm at a very privileged and lucky point in my career where I can sell tickets in a lot of different parts of the world.
"I'm relishing the fact that I've created a life for myself where I literally bounce around and yell at people for a living."
While he loves the touring life, Randy said it can get tiring.
"I did five months straight just now and I kept adding shows to the tour... they're wonderful problems to have but I have to keep psychologically adjusting," Randy said.
"I think you get burnt out in any profession if you're doing it with all of your passion and commitment."
On his downtime Randy said he loved to explore the "cheesiest" tourist attractions everywhere he went, and was already familiar with a few of Tasmania's.
"So far I've seen the seahorses and the monkeys in the park with herpes," Randy said.
He said he hoped Tasmania would be the crown jewel of the tour, and was excited to play new venues like Du Cane.
"That's what I'm looking forward to most in this tour is trying out all these new venues," Randy said.
Randy Feltface plays in Launceston at Du Cane brewing on August 1 and 2.
The August 2 show has sold out but tickets are still available online for August 1 at Trybooking.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
