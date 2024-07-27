Forklifts drivers turned away without experience, a new program tries to change it

The first graduates from a new pilot program from Workforce Australia have completed a forklift upskilling program this week.
The week-long initiative was designed to address the fact that, despite the state's demand for skilled workers, many forklift licence holders in Tasmania are stuck in a kind of catch-22: they have the credentials for the job, but employers won't hire them without experience.
The 30-hour simulation training was facilitated by a number of sponsors, including Workforce Australia Local Jobs, several local businesses and employment services, and City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood, who personally sponsored the cost of the forklift hire.
"Our hopes with this program is we're addressing the missing step and hopefully taking this initiative on to be a recurring," said Naomi Harvey, the regional manager of employment services provider Asuria.
"Because we really need it."
The Australian Government's skills priority list - an assessment of the country's labour market - reported Tasmania is experiencing a shortage of forklift drivers, and has been for at least three years.
"This is a key industry," said Cr Garwood.
"But it's also great to see the small outcomes here - this program will have a legacy that will help others, but it's also, hopefully, changed some of these people's lives in a practical way."
Held at the Heritage Forest Community Garden in Mowbray, the program put the five graduates through their paces, having them complete tasks a forklift operator would on a daily basis.
"It was great training," said one of the participants, George Town man Jake Talbot, who has already lined up for a new job because of the experience.
"Without hours up you're going to be at the bottom of the pick [for an employer]. This has already changed that for me."
