The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Good News
Our People

Forklifts drivers turned away without experience, a new program tries to change it

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated July 27 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Matthew Garwood, and the first graduates from a Workforce Australia Local Jobs forklift upskilling pilot: Somayeh Jafari, Daniel Sims, Jake Talbot Liam Frost and Liam Birrell. Picture by Paul Scambler
Mayor Matthew Garwood, and the first graduates from a Workforce Australia Local Jobs forklift upskilling pilot: Somayeh Jafari, Daniel Sims, Jake Talbot Liam Frost and Liam Birrell. Picture by Paul Scambler

The first graduates from a new pilot program from Workforce Australia have completed a forklift upskilling program this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant is The Examiner's arts and culture reporter, theatre critic and occasional columnist. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.