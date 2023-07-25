Coffee and beer, would that blend work?
Launceston brewery Du Cane and Sweetbrew Coffee Roasters exclaim a loud Yes!
On Tuesday the two businesses unveiled a black coffee Indian Pale Ale (IPA).
At a punchy seven per cent, the cold brew coffee beer shines with notes of dark cocoa, toffee and stone fruit.
For Sweetbrew head barista Caleb Robertson, it's a dream come true.
"To get the opportunity has been amazing, and I'd love to do more collaborations... I've got a few more ideas I think could work really well," Mr Robertson said.
He said their first idea was to make a coffee-based stout, but there were already two being made in Tasmania, so they decided to take a different route.
"We wanted to do something different and a bit lighter that you could probably have more than one of," Mr Robertson said.
"We got to a black IPA and then worked on a cold brew concentrate from there using Ethiopian beans as a homage to our boss and business."
The drink is a result of discussions between owner and head brewer at Du Cane Will Horan and Sweetbrew co-founder Archana Brammall, who both felt they could be working more closely together.
Ms Brammall said the beans, which were sourced from Ethiopia, paid homage to her half Indian, half Ethiopian heritage.
"Coffee is an intrinsic part of my heritage in Ethiopia, and we've really enjoyed being able to source the type of bean and roast in the way that we would like to be able to collaborate right here in Launceston," Ms Brammall said.
She said the product was an example of what business should be.
"It's been wonderful that we've been supported by Du Cane in order to do this... and it's wonderful for the town to be able to experience two businesses that they probably support and having the one drink," she said.
Du Cane head brewer Will Horan said he chose a black IPA as it was a great winter beer, but also one that would complement the character of the coffee.
"Caleb described what the coffee might be like and then we gave a few different styles of beer; we thought about what worked well and ended up on the on the black IPA," Mr Horan said.
He said the process started off in the cafe with small batches of cold brew and after some refining, moved on to the brewing stage.
"There's always going to be an element of the unknown because you're mixing two different products," Mr Horan said.
"Even though you might know what each of those are bringing, once they're together, they become something that's different and hopefully greater than the sum of its parts."
Du Cane has had a string of limited edition collaborative beers this year, from their special Valentines Day raspberry sour to the Luca Brasi inspired 'Luca Brewski,' but Mr Horan said this one would be here to stay.
"We're really really keen to make it an ongoing thing, so hopefully it's well received and we'll keep doing it," he said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
