The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council

Residential land supply in Launceston slowly drying up

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
October 2 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Housing is in short supply in Launceston, and a review of the city's land supply shows the issue is likely to worsen unless drastic action is taken.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.