The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Two hundred years on, a new play 'opens the door for dialogue'

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated July 27 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Visitors, an award-winning play, is arriving in Launceston on July 30. Picture supplied
The Visitors, an award-winning play, is arriving in Launceston on July 30. Picture supplied

For Lily Shearer, the artistic director of Moogahlin Performing Arts company, the co-production of The Visitors - an award-winning play her group is now touring nationally - is relevant regardless of the stage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant is The Examiner's arts and culture reporter, theatre critic and occasional columnist. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.