Two hundred years on, a new play 'opens the door for dialogue'

For Lily Shearer, the artistic director of Moogahlin Performing Arts company, the co-production of The Visitors - an award-winning play her group is now touring nationally - is relevant regardless of the stage.
"It doesn't matter where you come from in Australia," said Ms Shearer, a Murrawarri and Ngemba woman.
"Your country was invaded, even if you don't like that word."
But despite its story of far reaching consequences for Australia in general, the show - which depicts a sweltering day in January 1788 when seven clan leaders gather on a sandstone escarpment to discuss the landing of the first fleet - has particular resonance for its first stop in Tasmania according to Ms Shearer.
In a place that underwent the most intense frontier conflict in Australia's history, the Black War, and has a storied past of Aboriginal massacres, Ms Shearer knows "what our brothers and sisters have suffered down there", and how important it is to tell The Visitors story in the state.
Following the seven attendees, six of them First Nations Elders and one new initiate, catch-up, laugh together, share a meal and compare notes. But beyond the friendly banter, protocols, and hospitality, a momentous decision is waiting to be made.
The mysterious-to-them fleet is amassing in what will come to be known as Sydney Harbour, and as they creep closer, the seven representatives must choose unanimously whether to send these strangers on their way or welcome them.
Co-produced by Moogahlin and Sydney Theatre Company, The Visitors is also being helmed on its national tour by one of Australia's most celebrated directors, Quandamooka man Wesley Enoch.
"We are surrounded by the need for discussion and debate," Mr Enoch said.
"The Visitors simultaneously leads us to a past and a preferred future. It takes us back to the arrival of the First Fleet in Sydney Cove and asks: 'what if' that moment was different?'"
The play, a deeply researched insight into one of the most impactful days in Australia's history, is a "hugely entertaining study of how communities respond to change and the unknown".
"This show is, for me, about opening the doors for dialogue, for these hard and heavy conversations," Ms Shearer said.
"Bringing that to places like lutrawita is why this national tour is so important."
