Northern Midlands councillors have indicated their support for the installation of a new Campbell Town swimming pool committee, two years after the group disbanded.
Community ownership of the pool was discussed in Northern Midlands Council's September meeting with a foreshadowed motion to hold a public meeting to discuss a new pool committee.
The Campbell Town pool committee was disbanded in May 2021 and the council took over operations including managing lifeguards, maintenance and cleaning.
During the Campbell Town local district forum last year, some residents were concerned that the pool did not draw the same numbers of people as when it was run by a committee.
They expressed interest in reviving the pool committee and asked for a community meeting last year.
In the agenda report, the council officer said that the request for a community meeting is not necessary at this stage as the council has addressed the issues raised by the community.
However, councillors formulated a foreshadowed motion to hold a community meeting to discuss or seek interest in creating a new Campbell Town Swimming Pool management committee.
Councillor Richard Goss said the council "ought to have the door open".
"If a group come forward and they want to reinstate the Campbell Town swimming pool committee, I think we should support that," he said.
"I do think local community assets are run better by local community people in the long term."
Councillor Matthew Brooks also supported a community meeting to "flush" out some issues.
"If the community don't turn up or they don't seem to be interested in it, well so be it, at least we've actually made that effort and given the community a chance to rally behind the swimming pool."
The foreshadowed motion was carried 4-2, with Councillor Dick Adams and Councillor Richard Archer voting against.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.