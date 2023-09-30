A report into child sexual abuse in Tasmania's institutions included some "unexpected wins" for victim-survivors, but has been found lacking elsewhere according to one Launceston man.
Co-ordinator of Launceston's Loudfence campaign Lawrence Donaldson began tying ribbons in public spaces mid-August to draw attention to child sexual abuse before the final report by the Commission of Inquiry was published.
A victim-survivor of abuse himself, Mr Donaldson said he was personally grateful to the commissioners for their work and former premier Peter Gutwein for his "courage" in initiating the process.
He said the final report, published on September 26, was somewhat lacking due to legislation but there was an "appetite" for further investigations.
"I think the inquiry was hamstrung by the Commissions of Inquiry Act by design," Mr Donaldson said.
"I can now see an appetite for more inquiries to occur, given that the commissioners were not able to name individuals or provide adverse findings."
He felt this was to the detriment of the final report, as it reduced the level of accountability expected of institutional leaders, which allowed them to continue prioritising "colleagues and institutions over children".
Despite this, Mr Donaldson said there had been some "unexpected wins" from the inquiry, including specific recommendations to better protect children, which could be closely monitored and reported against.
Another was a recent motion tabled by City of Launceston councillor Andrea Dawkins and endorsed by the council, something Mr Donaldson had helped devise.
This laid out how the council could show "leadership and responsiveness" in light of historic and contemporary child sexual abuse cases becoming known.
These included adding child safeguarding criteria to grant applications and working with other municipalities to develop further policies.
Mr Donaldson said while Launceston councillors had shown that local government could, and should act on child sexual abuse, similar proposals elsewhere in Tasmania had been met with mixed reception.
"I think local government in Tasmania is yet to get the memo," he said.
"I'm hearing that people are getting pushback from other mayors who are saying 'roads, rates, rubbish', that they can't deal with all the social ills.
"I think Launceston council is really saying, 'the sky won't fall in if we talk about what's occurred here, we know we've got a long standing deep problem and we will deal with it'."
As for the ribbons, although some "unknown elements" had torn ribbons down, and the campaign had been met with some resistance from church-linked organisations, Mr Donaldson felt Loudfences had served their purpose.
He said they had sparked some conversations with the public about child sexual abuse, however there was still more to be done.
"It's quite touching," Mr Donaldson said.
"I found when I was tying ribbons on I just had people stopping saying 'great work, keep it up', and others coming up and disclosing [abuse], which was quite challenging.
"The victim-survivor community is heartened by the community's response, but sometimes dismayed by some of the institutions in terms of the way they're failing to respond in the way that we would have hoped."
He said although some victim-survivors were angry about the abuse they had suffered, most wanted to work with all institutions to create a social environment that ensured no child was abused again.
