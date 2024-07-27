Three international nurses join LGH staff in government recruitment blitz

Three nurses from the other side of the globe have joined the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) as part of the state government's "biggest ever" healthcare recruitment blitz.
It follows a recruitment drive into the UK late last year promoting the Department of Health as an employer of choice and Tasmania as an "attractive destination" to relocate to.
Harsimranjeet Kaur, Anukripa Francis and Sheeba Daniel are among the new international nursing recruits who have started working at Launceston General Hospital's acute medical unit.
The trio completed their undergraduate nurse training in India before moving to the UK and now Australia.
Ms Daniel, who also has post-graduate nursing qualifications, moved to Launceston with her husband and two children.
"I've really appreciated the support of colleagues in the acute medical unit (AMU) as I've adjusted to the change," Ms Daniel said.
Ms Daniel came to the LGH from the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital which specialises in cardiothoracic surgery, cardiology, respiratory medicine including cystic fibrosis and diagnostic imaging.
"I'm really pleased to be putting those specialist skills to use in the AMU," she said.
Ms Francis relocated from Coventry in central England where she worked at the University Hospital's 1000-bed facility.
"Having relocated from Coventry which has a population of around 350,000 people, I'm really enjoying the quiet and calm lifestyle here in Tasmania," Ms Francis said.
Hospitals North executive director of nursing and midwifery Danielle Causer said the LGH was "delighted" to welcome the highly skilled international graduates.
She said about 70 international nurses had joined the LGH team in the past 12 months and while the majority are from the UK, nurses from New Zealand, the Middle East and Africa had also signed on.
"They bring a global view of nursing of nursing and midwifery to the LGH and expand the knowledge base of the whole team," Ms Causer said.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said both the UK recruitment drive and the recent recruitment blitz had already delivered hundreds of staff into the health system.
"We're welcoming recruits from around the world, and it was great to meet Harsimranjeet, Sheeba and Anukripa who have come all the way from the UK to live in our beautiful state," Mr Barnett said.
