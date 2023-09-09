As Tasmania's short-stay accommodation market continues to grow, tenants' advocates are calling for urgent action amid a burgeoning rental crisis.
For many Tasmanians, securing a permanent rental has never been harder as the number of long-term rentals being converted to short-stay accommodation continues to grow.
According to the latest Consumer, Building and Occupational Services (CBOS) report on short-stay accommodation, the number of entire property short-stay accommodation across Tasmania has increased by 41 per cent in the last two years.
In the City of Launceston municipality alone, the number of entire property short-stay accommodation has increased by 50 per cent, from 190 to 286 properties.
Tenants' Union of Tasmania principal solicitor Ben Bartl said these studies highlight the significant increase in short-stay accommodation at the expense of long-term rental stock.
"Unsurprisingly, the loss of long-term rentals to short-term accommodation has, in turn, resulted in lower vacancy rates and skyrocketing rents," Mr Bartl said.
"A report prepared by Shelter Tasmania found that at least two-thirds, or 67 per cent, of entire properties being used as short-stay visitor accommodation in inner-city Launceston had previously been listed as long-term rentals.
"That's why we urgently need better regulation of the short-stay accommodation sector in Tasmania. We have a housing crisis, and we need to pull every lever to ensure that more stock becomes available sooner."
With home ownership out of the question for many Tasmanians, Mr Bartl said there are a few things that can be done to benefit Tasmanians currently looking for rental accommodation.
"The government could look at capping the number of nights that properties are available as short-stay accommodation," he said.
"We also believe that short-stay accommodation should only be properties that are also the owner's principal place or residence."
Mr Bartl said in a report released by the Tenants' Union of Tasmania in July 2023, they found that the hosts of short stays in Hobart are on average 50 per cent wealthier than the average Australian - and that is only taking into account their Tasmanian property wealth.
"Currently, there are obvious financial incentives as to why landlords are renting out properties as short-stay accommodation over long-term rentals, but it does impact our local communities," he said.
"It forces people further and further away from their workplaces.
"And it hollows out our major cities and turns them into places that only tourists can afford to stay in."
