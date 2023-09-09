The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Renters impacted by Tasmania's short-stay accommodation boom

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated September 10 2023 - 8:42am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The percentage of entire property short-stay accommodation across Tasmania has increased by 41 per cent in the last two years. File picture
The percentage of entire property short-stay accommodation across Tasmania has increased by 41 per cent in the last two years. File picture

As Tasmania's short-stay accommodation market continues to grow, tenants' advocates are calling for urgent action amid a burgeoning rental crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.