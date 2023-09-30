Mammoth Tasmanian farm 'Hermitage' listed for sale

One of Tasmania's biggest individual land parcels has been listed for sale.
'Hermitage', a mammoth farm near the historic Waddamana Power Station in central Tasmania, has hit the market for the first time in 30-plus years.
The property is owned by Melbourne-based John Rose, who is renowned for inventing the 'Stackhat' bicycle helmet.
'Hermitage' has been farmed under management since Mr Rose secured the property at auction in 1991.
The property spans 4353 hectares - about six times bigger than the Hobart LGA - and boasts 38km of frontage to the picturesque Shannon River and River Ouse.
Such is its size that 'Hermitage' has been considered its own town since 1966.
The property also takes in a circa-1820s five-bedroom sandstone home, a three-bedroom manager's residence, and the one-bedroom 'Rose Cottage'.
Knight Frank Tasmania's Rob Dixon said he was expecting interest from high-net-worth families, carbon and corporate agribusinesses, and renewable energy enterprises.
"Rarely does a property of calibre such as Hermitage come to the market," said Mr Dixon, who shares the listing with Mark Ranicar.
"The Hermitage is a property that boasts so much history, with historic buildings, yet is so well positioned to benefit from future commercial opportunities.
"It offers an extraordinary opportunity to acquire an impressive land holding in Tasmania's Central Highlands region, where many farms are tapping into the growing renewable energy sector."
The property at 530 Waddamana Road has had just three owners in the past 50 years and is for sale via expressions of interest, which close November 3.
A price guide has not been disclosed.
Late last year, Conara's 4448-hectare Vaucluse Estate sold for $100 million-plus, which is believed to be Tasmania's biggest ever property sale.
Cressy's 784-hectare Rockthorpe Estate sold for about $30 million several months ago.
