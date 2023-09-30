The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Evandale Historic Society calls for underground power in historic precinct

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated October 1 2023 - 9:08am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The historic town of Evandale. Picture by Rod Thompson.
The historic town of Evandale. Picture by Rod Thompson.

A multimillion-dollar project to remove Evandale's "ugly" electricity poles is key to maintaining the village's historic character, a community group says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.