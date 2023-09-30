A multimillion-dollar project to remove Evandale's "ugly" electricity poles is key to maintaining the village's historic character, a community group says.
The Evandale Historic Society has recently written to Northern Midlands Council requesting the installation of underground power and removal of electricity poles in the town's historic precinct.
In the letter, society secretary Bob Strachan said the issue of above-ground power in the precinct had been a keen point of discussion among society members.
Society members unanimously agreed that Evandale residents have waited "far too long for the ugly arrangement of power poles and suspended power lines to be replaced by underground power".
"The current arrangement greatly detracts from the historic streetscape and would almost certainly not be acceptable in any new development," the letter read.
"If the Northern Midlands Council is genuinely concerned about maintaining and enhancing the historic nature of the Northern Midlands then something needs to be done about the current unsightly arrangement.
"The society urges the council to take action to relocate power from above-ground to underground as soon as possible."
The society's letter requests that the project cover the entire historic precinct including Murray, Macquarie, Collins, Barclay and Arthur streets.
The request was discussed in Northern Midlands Council's September meeting, with councillors raising the issue of the project's high financial commitment.
The council's agenda report says that after receiving the request, council officers contacted TasNetworks to get an indicative price for the project which would be carried out on Russell St from the intersection with High St to the end of the historic precinct near Falls Park.
The starting price for the works in this area, which covers 600 metres, would start at $1 million, the report says.
Additional costs would arise from removing existing overhead power, connecting each property to the new underground system, and reinstating the footpaths and other infrastructure which would be disturbed by the works.
The entire project could likely amount to $2-3 million, the report says.
"If High Street was included in the project the cost would be likely to at least double, and if the entire precinct was included over time as suggested by the Evandale History Society costs would be much higher again. The project cannot be accurately costed until a design has been developed."
"If works are completed in Russell Street it is likely that Council will receive requests to install underground power in other parts of Historic Precinct in Evandale, or the historic precincts in other towns in the municipal area," the report says.
Council officers note that other historic towns in Tasmania have underground power including Ross' main street, Richmond, Stanley and Oatlands.
Councillors voted unanimously to carry the officer's recommendation to continue to look for grant opportunities and discussed raising the issue of funding with local state MPs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.