Ain't no parly like a unified parly: why Tasmania needs bipartisanship

It may dent the pride of the Rockliff government in having to work with the Opposition, the Greens and independents to achieve anything substantial in Parliament but there are too many big issues to be stubborn about.
Federal funding, the stadium in Hobart, the dwindling GST share, the future of the Antarctic Division and perennial issues like the lack of defence spending here are challenges beyond the capacity of the minority government.
Domestically you can add the crippling debt (interest cost rising to $286 million) and the superannuation liability ($774 million a year in agency costs and interest by 2026-27) and you have a problem, especially when 64 per cent of your income is sourced from federal funding.
The Commonwealth would take one look at our finances and our begging bowl, and notice employee costs approaching $4 billion a year, for a small state like Tasmania.
Really?
If Jeremy Rockliff wants his government to prevail over four years, with a legacy of achievements, responsible financial management and a surge in jobs and building activity he will need to swallow his pride, a bitter pill for any leader in the dysfunctional climate of a hung parliament.
The big income factor of federal funding is looming as a huge risk.
GST payments are barely keeping pace with inflation through to 2028.
This flat trajectory will be compounded by big changes ahead to the GST arrangements when a deal by Scott Morrison will boost Western Australia's coffers by billions of dollars at the expense of other states like Tasmania, and while WA enjoys big surpluses from a surge in mining royalties.
We shouldn't be complacent with the few Commonwealth institutions we have, such as the Antarctic Division in Hobart which WA would like to poach because TasPorts can't get its act together with berthing and bunker fuelling of the icebreaker RSV Nuyina.
If WA got its hands on the division we would lose 1000 jobs and $180 million a year in economic benefits.
Our population growth has slowed and I believe the proposed Mac Point stadium is not fit for purpose because it cannot cater for a boost in crowd numbers beyond 23,000 for sporting events.
I have argued before that our interstate freight and passenger numbers on Bass Strait are woefully short of adequate Commonwealth assistance.
And just as bad is the lack of defence spending in Tasmania while most other states and the two territories enjoy massive recurrent and capital spending each year.
I wonder if any of this resonates with Federal Cabinet Minister and Franklin MHR Julie Collins or Tasmanian Greens Senator Nick McKim?
It comes down to politics.
NSW and Victoria are blessed with sufficient House of Representatives seats to warrant the focus of the major parties, and WA has enough seats to squeeze a highly profitable GST deal from the Morrison and the Albanese governments.
By contrast Tasmania has only five House of Representatives seats, guaranteed under the Constitution but not enough to catch the eye of Canberra unless a federal election result is extremely close.
We have few friends in Canberra.
Andrew Wilkie and Bridget Archer make themselves heard but there is no concerted effort to fight for a fair share of Commonwealth funding and activity.
If our 12 Senators were acutely aware of their role as representatives in the states' chamber we would hear more from them as a united voice but of course politics always gets in the way.
And quite frankly if they wanted to, in a bipartisan gesture, their party wouldn't let them and I've seen that roadblock first hand in a past life as a Senate staffer.
And so, it boils down to Opposition Leader Dean Winter, who so far in the new parliament reminds me of a limp whinger with no presence or stature.
Of course it is his job to map out and forge a direction for his party and Caucus, in opposition to the government, but there are issues that should be quarantined from petty, grubby politicking.
If Winter wants to cultivate a narrative of a statesman he has got to earn it.
If he reached out to the Premier and offered not only support but his presence alongside Rockliff on issues such as the GST risks, defence spending and the Antarctic Division, his posture as a statesman would grow.
Both major parties would want greater federal funding on issues like health, and while they may differ over the management of our health and hospital system their need for greater funding would be the same.
I applauded Scott Morrison's decision to establish National Cabinet at the outset of the world pandemic but I couldn't work out why he would revert to politics and exclude the Opposition Leader.
Morrison was outgunned by the Labor states anyway, but I think his position federally would have been enhanced with Anthony Albanese by his side.
The pandemic transcended politics but Morrison missed a great opportunity.
I hope Rockliff can appreciate the similarities with his own predicament.
