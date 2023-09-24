The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council

Launceston councillors divided over demolishing Rocherlea house

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
September 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The question of what to do with thousands of acres of land in Rocherlea lingers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.