Does Launceston need higher density housing?
That's the question the Launceston Chamber of Commerce is asking in response to a report the city will need more than 3000 dwellings over the period to December 2036.
Launceston's State of the City report found 3430 homes would be needed over the next 14 years, with 1620 single dwellings, 1330 multiple units and infill development proposed to fill the gap.
Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief executive Will Cassidy said there was a "real vibrancy" that came from inner-city living and what it can provide to the CBD.
"If we can increase the vibrancy and the night time economy, it could be a gamechanger," Mr Cassidy said.
He said there was a desperate need to move more people into the region with businesses across industries experiencing staff shortages.
"Is it better to look at high to medium density dwellings to make this happen?" he asked.
Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the council was a strong supporter of inner-city residential redevelopment projects and had sought to encourage investment in the area.
He said private development projects drove the market.
"The planning scheme provides many significant unrealised opportunities in the CBD and surrounding area for new multiple level housing development," Cr Garwood said.
Resources for developers, including an explanation of the process involved in constructing new inner city residential development projects is available on the council's website.
"The City of Launceston has invested heavily in CBD rejuvenation initiatives through the Launceston City Heart Project, which was aimed at activating the city's public spaces and streets and encouraging further private investment," the mayor said.
"We also know from the State of the City report that Launceston is currently experiencing high levels of shopfront occupancy, which will support future residential growth in the CBD, and we expect the future redevelopment of the Birchalls building will add to the momentum."
Over the past decade, there has been significant growth in inner city residential developments in Launceston, with St John, Charles and York streets examples, he said.
"As more people seek the benefits of living in CBD environments, we expect the market to increase its investment in a range of inner city residential projects, including apartment developments," he said.
The State of the City report was based off a detailed land demand-supply analysis conducted in March. It found traditional residential sites of Newnham, Newstead, Youngtown and Kings Meadows were "built out".
It also showed a significant deficiency of zoned residential land.
The analysis suggested there were development opportunities at Alanvale, land south of Prospect and St Leonards.
Should higher density houses be built in Launceston's CBD? Write a letter to the editor here:
