The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

New coffee house takes over former Franco's Italian Restaurant site

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated August 23 2023 - 8:49am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Co-owner of Frankies Coffee House, Lara Ashworth, ahead of the opening her new George Street business. Picture by Paul Scambler
Co-owner of Frankies Coffee House, Lara Ashworth, ahead of the opening her new George Street business. Picture by Paul Scambler

A new cafe is taking inspiration from its building's previous owners to bring a vintage, Italian aesthetic to Launceston's coffee culture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.