The beloved Labrador is the most popular dog breed in Launceston, according to pet registration data from Launceston City Council.
The Lab, known for its sweet, playful nature and intelligence, also ranked as the most popular registered dog in the city in 2022.
Rounding out the top five for 2023 in the most popular category were the border collie, greyhounds, the staffy and golden retriever.
Between 2022 and 2023, golden retrievers rose from sixth to fifth, the border collie rose from third to second, while registered greyhounds shot up from tenth to third in popularity.
Top 10 registered dog breeds for 2023:
Staffies (fourth) and Kelpies (eighth) retained their position and didn't change in popularity.
However, chihuahuas and labradoodles fell out of the top 10 between 2022 and 2023.
The Labrador's popularity is not a surprise to Pamela MacNamara who is owner to Lucy the Labrador which is also the most popular dog name registered in Launceston for 2023.
"Everybody loves a Labrador, because they're not dogs, they're people," she said. "Four-legged people."
Labradors are always top of the list, she said.
"I think they have been for a 100 years." Ms MacNamara said.
She said she has had dogs all her life and couldn't imagine living without a dog.
Lucy is a new resident to Launceston and only arrived a few weeks ago from Melbourne.
When Ms MacNamara lost her old dog Lady, she never thought she find another dog that could replace her.
She came across an ad for Lucy the Labrador online which jumped out at her.
Ms MacNamara had to pass an interview with Lucy's former human and was chosen to take her home.
"She's just so beautiful and she's so like my Lady was in so many ways, in personality, it's incredible," she said.
"I just can't believe it."
Labradors are kind, gentle, loving and caring, Ms MacNamara said.
The only problem that Labradors have is the hair they shed, but they're "fibres of love and joy," Ms Mac Namara said.
She said Labradors had human characteristics, but are better than humans because they're never grumpy.
Top 10 registered dog names for 2023:
Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood is also proud of his three fur babies Arnie Bella (the Pug), Lilah (the French Bulldog) and Nora Jean (the Extreme American Micro Nano Pocket Bully).
Cr Garwood said it was important that all dog owners took their responsibilities seriously and made sure their much-loved pooches were registered, micro-chipped and de-sexed.
"I couldn't think of anything worse than one of my much-loved pups escaping or running away, but knowing that they're registered and microchipped gives me the peace of mind that if that did happen, then there's an extremely good chance they will be found and returned home," he said.
Each year, more than 9400 dogs are registered by their owners in the City of Launceston municipality.
As of August 17, this year, there were 717 new dog registrations in the municipality.
