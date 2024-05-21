22-year-old croissant chef to revitalise empty Trevallyn bakery

A 22-year-old with a passion for pastry is keeping the baking tradition alive in Trevallyn.
Bracknell's Ieuan Falloon is taking over the West Tamar Road premises that long housed Garwood's Bakery.
After spending a year selling croissants at markets - including Liffey, Deloraine, and Launceston's Harvest Market - Mr Falloon is ready to take the next step.
He will soon trade his residential kitchen for a full-scale commercial operation at a tenancy boasting decades of baking history.
"When we can get into here it'll be a big boost for us," he said.
"At the moment it's mostly croissants - we've started to do baguettes as well. But at the moment the kitchen we've got is really small, so we're very limited for the amount of product we can produce."
Mr Falloon's business - Daily Bread Tasmania - has always been a family affair.
He inherited his love for baking from his parents, who spent some time in France as newlyweds.
His Dad always longed for the style of croissants he'd eaten in Europe, and spent the next 20 years crafting his own recipe - but he'd only make them once a year.
Mr Falloon thought the recipe deserved more regular use, and his workmates wholeheartedly agreed.
He has since chalked up one year of regular baking, and has found willing stall and kitchen helpers in his parents and two sisters.
"Both my Mum and my Dad help out - my Dad make the baguettes and he loves baking," Mr Falloon said.
"The recipe he's worked so hard on is getting great feedback from customers.
"It's really good being a family endeavour."
The Garwood's site proved hot property.
Shepherd and Heap had only listed the lease for a week when Mr Falloon snapped it up.
He will initially focus on wholesale and servicing the Harvest Market, but hopes to eventually reopen the shop for walk-in customers.
"It'll probably take us a while to get it set up to a spot that we can sell out of," he said.
"We would like to - that's our hope that in the next 6-12 months we'd be able to open up as a spot for people to come and buy bread and croissants from."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.