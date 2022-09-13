When one door closes, another one opens.
It's an old saying, but it has never been more relevant to Launceston's culinary scene, where diners earlier this year bid farewell to Italian food icon Franco's, but are now set to welcome a swish new espresso and wine bar on the same premises.
The new venture by Cabin Coffee owner, Chris Bamber, will open next February under a yet-to-be-disclosed name, and will feature a chic revamp of the building and offer Tasmanian wines and coffees and a non-Spanish tapas food menu.
Known in Northern Tasmania for his Cabin Coffee eatery in Exeter and the two Roam takeaway coffee bars in Launceston, Mr Bamber arrived in Tasmania in 2019 from Sydney.
He said the new wine and espresso bar will feature a smart Tasmanian décor, serving "slightly up-market" food, wine and coffee.
"It is all going to have very Tassie vibes - relaxed, atmospheric, welcoming but not pretentious," Mr Bamber said.
The upstairs of the building, which he has purchased, will be transformed into office suites and rented out.
Mr Bamber said the location on George Street, just opposite the Anglican Church, and not far from the Hotel Grand Chancellor, was a "no brainer" for a venture like the one planned.
"It's a really fantastic location, a relatively underserviced area of town as well considering what's in the area, there are only a couple of pubs. The hotel is going there in this new development being built for apartments. So it just makes sense."
He also confirmed plans for a statewide expansion of his Roam coffee bars from the existing two in Launceston at present, to six by the end of next year, including an expected three in Hobart.
"I already have the locations fairly agreed," he said.
The Roam coffee houses will focus on "really good" takeaway coffee, and will offer only limited foods, such as toasted sandwiches, he said.
He said he currently does not plan to open any further Cabin eateries beyond the one in Exeter.
Mr Bamber said the new project at the site of Franco's restaurant came about because he saw a bright future for the culinary arts in Launceston.
He said people are excited by coming local openings, from Du Cane's brewery in Elizabeth Street, to swish new wine and pasta bars in St John's street - all signals of a local culinary awakening.
"I think in Launceston from what I see over the next two years, we've got this vibe happening, it is going to pop you know, a bit like in Hobart [where] everything just popped up all at once," he said.
He is very positive about the return of international tourists and visitors to the state.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.