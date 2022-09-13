The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Franco's will become a swish wine and tapas bar under new owner Chris Bamber.

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated September 13 2022 - 10:14am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Franco's Italian Restaurant in its old incarnation, and (inset) Cabin Coffee founder Chris Bamber. Pictures: Paul Scambler

When one door closes, another one opens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.