It's a bittersweet farewell for one of Launceston's favourite restaurants as Francesco 'Franco' Macri announced the closing of Franco's Restaurant.
The much-loved Italian restaurant has been a mainstay in town for 42 years, but Mr Macri said it was time to call it a day and will close its doors on August 27.
"I want to thank everyone who has ever been in this place, it's been marvellous. To see youngsters come when I first opened, and come back and bring their families and their own kids - it's a beautiful thing to see".
"But when you start something you have to finish it eventually, and I'm looking forward to doing something nice with my family while I'm still young".
Mr Macri, who grew up in southern Italy, said he has been working as a cook and a chef ever since he was a kid, and cooking for others quickly became an outlet to express himself.
"It's like creativity, you know, to come up with some personal recipes, and when I present something I like to see people's faces, pleasing people," he said.
Beginning as a joint-venture with his brother for ten years, Mr Macri took over the business as the sole-owner for the next 32.
The long-time owner said although he had planned on selling the business, he didn't expect it to be bought so soon.
With only a few short weeks for Mr Macri and his 11 staff to serve the community, he said it was a disappointing and bittersweet feeling.
But needless to say, the phone has been ringing off the hook with bookings.
"It's gone crazy," he said.
"The place is not that big, but I'm going to try my best to get everybody in for the last two weeks which I think I can do".
For Mr Macri, the secret to building such a much-loved business is simple: consistency and fresh food.
"It's a very easy thing that can't go wrong, you know - that's what I've provided all these years," he said.
"When I started, I knew I was in it for the long haul, not just a week or a year. So to achieve that you got to do the right things".
And although the sale happened quickly, Mr Macri said the new owners would continue to run it as a restaurant and keep the Franco's name for a while.
But after a lifetime of making food for others he said he has no plans to stop cooking.
However this time it will be just for his wife and children.
"I'll find something to do, I'm not the sort of person that can sit still," he said.
"This happened so quickly that I haven't had the time to think about what I'll do after here, but what I want to say is thank you to everyone in Launceston for your support all these years."
