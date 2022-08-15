The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Franco's Italian restaurant will close its doors this month after four-decades of service

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated August 15 2022 - 9:08am, first published 6:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CIAO: Franco's owner Franco Macri has decided to close shop after four-decades of service. Picture: Clancy Balen

It's a bittersweet farewell for one of Launceston's favourite restaurants as Francesco 'Franco' Macri announced the closing of Franco's Restaurant.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.