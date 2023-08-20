Wahroonga, a 1901 federation home on Bourke Street in Launceston has had many lives in its long history. It's been a family home, a finishing school, a renter's party house.
It's a now a short-stay accomodation run by Launceston couple Anthony Crawford and Leeroy Gorman.
Mr Crawford and Mr Gorman, both from Canberra, had fallen in love with Launceston's architecture and had hoped to buy an investment property here.
They searched for five years until they came upon Wahroonga which had been on the market for several years.
When they purchased the property in 2021, it had fallen into disrepair and had sat empty for years.
Canberra is full of new builds and cookie-cutter homes and two were very taken by Launceston's well preserved streetscape of Federation homes and art deco buildings, they said.
"Living somewhere where all of the homes have a story to tell, that history and eclectic mix of architecture in one town is really lovely and was something so different to where we came from in Canberra," Mr Crawford said.
They started restoring Wahroonga as soon as they bought it, drawing on old photographs of the original house and expertise from Heritage Tasmania.
Mr Crawford said Wahroonga was significant because it would have been one of the first houses on Bourke Street.
The council sold a bluestone quarry in 1900 and the house would have been built between 1901 to 1905 by a man called Thomas Rawson.
The bluestone from that quarry is the same stone used to build Sacred Heart Church whose spire appears from one of house's bay windows.
One of the most significant residents of Wahroonga was Phyllis MacDonald who moved to Launceston from the mainland with her partner.
Mr Crawford said Mrs MacDonald lived in Wahroonga from 1930 to 1970.
"Phyllis sort of realised how difficult it was for women to move to a small town at that period and she started a club called the Ionian club," he said.
"It was a club specifically for ladies moving to Launceston wanting to meet other other ladies in town."
What started as a social club in Launceston turned into club with chapters all of the world and for their 70th anniversary this year, the Ionian club held their celebrations at Wahroonga where it all started.
Alongside the club, Mrs MacDonald also ran a finishing school for girls.
"That's a a really significant part of the history of the house and something that people love to talk to us about, which is their experience with Phyllis which is always a really positive one," Mr Crawford said.
Mr Gorman said: "We've really made some special friendships because of its significance and history."
Their dream is to collect enough photographs of the women at the finishing school and their debutante photos for an exhibition where former students could reminisce on early years and see how the house has transformed.
They said being a part of Launceston's history made them feel privileged and grateful, particularly as Phyllis MacDonald was so connected to the community.
Their restoration work continues and both hope it will be a place to share with people who "appreciate history" and a "warm and atmospheric aesthetic."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.