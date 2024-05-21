Co-accused man appears in court over Mole Creek alleged aggravated armed robbery

A 37-year-old Ravenswood man pleaded not guilty to four charges relating to an alleged aggravated armed robbery at Mole Creek when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Ty John Baker pleaded not guilty to aggravated armed robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and recklessly discharging a firearm on May 13.
He also pleaded not guilty to possessing a firearm, namely a Lanber double barrel shotgun, in contravention of a firearms prohibition order on the same day.
Baker also appeared on a range of charges about an evading police incident in Bishopsbourne on the same day, including unlicensed driving.
Magistrate Ken Stanton committed the Supreme Court matters to a preliminary proceedings list on July 9.
Baker is jointly charged with Alana Lynnette Murray, 26, who appeared in court last week.
Police allege the pair stole $20,000 cash, jewellery and mobile phones from a woman at Mole Creek while being armed with a sawn-off double-barrel shotgun.
Police allege Ms Murray assaulted a second woman by pointing the sawn-off shotgun at her.
She also appeared in court on a count of aggravated burglary for entering the Mole Creek home with the intention of committing the crime of robbery.
Police allege Ms Murray recklessly discharged the Lanber double-barrel shotgun. She was charged with possession of a shortened firearm.
She has also been charged with possessing a .22 rifle when not the holder of a licence and possessing an unregistered firearm.
Ms Murray was also charged with trespass at Bishopsbourne and with assaulting a woman by allegedly depriving her of her liberty by demanding she lock her doors while waving a large machete in her direction also on May 13.
Ms Murray was also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, namely MDMA and methylamphetamine (ice) at Bishopsbourne.
She was charged with unlawful possession of bank cards and prescription medication, which police believe to have been stolen.
Baker's first appearance on the aggravated armed robbery charge coincided with an appearance for facts and sentence on an array of other charges, including burglary and stealing, breach of bail, two counts of driving without a licence, drug driving and possession of cannabis.
The court heard that he was on bail on a Supreme Court matter.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan said Baker had been in custody since May 13.
She said he had twice before been sentenced to a drug treatment order.
Mr Stanton sentenced Baker to 15 weeks in jail and ordered him to undertake a community correction order for twelve months from his date of release.
