The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Co-accused man appears in court over Mole Creek alleged aggravated armed robbery

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
May 22 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Co-accused man appears in court over Mole Creek alleged aggravated armed robbery
Co-accused man appears in court over Mole Creek alleged aggravated armed robbery

A 37-year-old Ravenswood man pleaded not guilty to four charges relating to an alleged aggravated armed robbery at Mole Creek when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.