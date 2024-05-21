Federal Treasurer announces more funding for Launceston Urgent Care Clinic

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers will be in Launceston today to announce additional funding for the Launceston Medicare Urgent Care Clinic (UCC).
The funding is part of the broader package to establish 29 more Medicare Urgent Care Clinics through a $227 million expansion announced in the latest Budget.
Since opening last year, there have been around 12,000 visits to the Launceston UCC making it one of the busiest in the country.
A quarter of visits to Medicare Urgent Care Clinics in Tasmania have taken place on the weekend, and a quarter of visits have been from children under 15 years old.
On May 20, the state government called on Federal Labor to deliver funding for at least five new UCC locations.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said federal funding for additional urgent care clinics in Tasmania was "grossly inadequate."
"And based on current allocations, Tasmania will only receive one additional clinic," Mr Barnett said.
Dr Chalmers said this was a budget that "takes care of Tasmanians".
"Our economic plan and our Budget is all about easing the cost of living in places like Launceston and that's what this important investment will achieve - giving more patients more access to a bulk billing doctor," Dr Chalmers said.
"The Launceston Medicare Urgent Care Clinic is already taking pressure off the over stretched Launceston General Hospital and this additional investment in the Budget will enable this clinic to expand."
Federal Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler MP said their broader investments in strengthening Medicare would also support older Tasmanians to get better care outside of the hospital system, further reducing the load on local hospitals and freeing up beds for other patients.
"Ensuring all Australians receive the right care as quickly as possible has always been my priority," Mr Butler said.
"That's why I'm so proud to continue the support for Medicare Urgent Care Clinics."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.