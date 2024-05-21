Latest population projections found there won't be enough social housing

A recent government population prediction report found there will not be enough social housing for Tasmania's growing ageing population.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), Northern Tasmania's population has increased by 5,969 in the last five years.
Still, only 218 social housing properties have been built to accommodate them.
According to Homes Tasmania's database, the number of people on the social housing waitlist is currently 4,710.
Homes Tasmania states the current vacancy rate in Northern Tasmania is only 1.3 per cent.
This month, the Tasmanian Government released its population projections, and the report found that:
Mary Bennett, Coordinator of Anglicare's Social Action and Research Centre, said, "It's vital that governments at every level intensify their efforts to boost the state's housing supply to meet the current and forecast needs of older Tasmanians.
Anglicare has claimed that the proportion of older people who own their own homes is falling; more are renting, and more are paying unaffordable rents.
Furthermore, Anglicare states that many of Tasmania's 4,710 applicants for social housing are older.
Ben Bartl, Principal Solicitor of the Tenants' Union of Tasmania, said, "We need to plan for a future in which all Tasmanians, including older Tasmanians have access to stable, affordable and long-term homes.
"With one in three Tasmanians currently aged over 55 years old and the latest population projections predicting that most of Tasmania's population growth will be older people, it is crucial that we are building more accessible social housing.
"Building homes takes time, which is why we should also be incentivising older renters to remain in their existing homes by increasing housing security, stabilising rent increases and allowing renters to make minor modifications to their homes," Mr Bartl said.
The State Government has promised to deliver 2,000 social housing properties by 2027, focusing on two-bedroom dwellings for older people.
Anyone experiencing or at risk of homelessness is encouraged to contact Tasmania's front door service for all housing assistance, Housing Connect, at 1800 800 588.
