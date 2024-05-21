Latest population projections found there won't be enough social housing

Tasmania would surpass the milestone of 600,000 people by 2032 and the population will continue to grow for the next 30 years, but at a slowly declining rate.

Deaths would exceed births by 2032, meaning that migration would be the sole source of positive population growth from this point.

The Tasmanian population will continue to age as large cohorts grow older and people live longer, with the state's median age increasing from 41.9 in 2023 to 48.8 by 2053.

The report also mentioned that the workforce dependency ratio-the number of children (0 to 14 years old) and older persons (65 years or over) per hundred of the working-age population (15 to 64 years) would increase from 61 in 2023 to 75 in 2053.

The number of people of prime working age (15 to 64 years) to every person aged 65 and over would drop from three per older Tasmanian in 2023 to just two by 2053.