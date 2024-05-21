Tassie newsagent 'extremely busy' as Powerball jackpot hits $150 million

While only a handful of people are likely to win Powerball's $150 million jackpot this week, thousands more are earning big behind the scenes.
The draw quickly climbed to the nine-figure sum after not receiving a division one prize winner in six weeks. It's expected that half of all Australians will hold a ticket when the numbers are called on Thursday night.
But as the saying goes, "during a gold rush, sell shovels". Newsagents have been doing just that, with the massive prize pool driving ticket sales.
The jackpot has had a "huge effect" on business for Launceston's Brisbane Street News and Lotto, according to owner Garry Matthews.
"Even for us, it's a numbers game. You can literally do a couple week's worth of trading in one day," he said.
"Especially on the day of the draw, you just get a phenomenal number of people buying tickets."
Mr Matthews said while he'd love for his store and customer to win a first division prize, he wouldn't mind if it jackpots again, as it made a major difference for business either way.
"It gradually builds up and by Wednesday or Thursday, it just gets extremely busy," he said.
"It's hard to win, but it creates that big dream."
Mr Matthews has seen his fair share of winners over the years, having owned the Brisbane Street newsagent since 2002.
It could just be superstition, but he believed Tasmanians have been more successful on Saturday lotteries than ones on Monday or Wednesday.
"And we've always struggled with Powerball," he said.
While the state's small population lower the chances of a Tasmanian winner, Mr Matthews could recall at least "half a dozen" residents who took home the division one prize over the past two decades.
"It's good that people like to have that dream of potentially improving their or other people's lives," he said.
"Hopefully this one will bring a bit of luck Tassie's way."
