The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Death certificates at LGH reviewed after 'irregular' action exposed

IB
By Isabel Bird
May 22 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Death certificates signed off by a Launceston General Hospital manager are under review.
Death certificates signed off by a Launceston General Hospital manager are under review.

Death certificates recorded at a Tasmanian public hospital are under a spotlight after an examination of the activities of former hospital executive Dr Peter Renshaw.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.