Tasmanians are rallying behind a single mother and her family facing deportation to Vietnam after receiving incorrect migration advice from a paid agent.
Dan Thi Tran, the owner and the "amazing heart" of the popular Mekong Vietnamese Restaurant at Yorktown Square, and her three children, Lam, Linh, and Dat, have been given just two months to leave the country after their previous migration agent "failed to properly inform them" about their visa application process.
Dan Thi Tran's daughter Lam Vo said the thought of being uprooted from her home in Launceston is unbearable.
"We have no prospects in Vietnam. My mum has given up everything to be here and give us a better life," Ms Vo said.
"Mum has poured her heart, soul, sweat, and tears into growing this business. The journey hasn't been easy. She lost her marriage in the process, and she missed her mother's funeral.
"I really don't know what we will do if we have to go to Vietnam. We have nothing there for us. We've built a life here in Australia."
Ms Vo said her mum's business did not meet the requirements for a permanent resident visa, so her migration agent advised her to apply for an extension visa.
However, at the time of applying, Ms Vo said her mum was not made aware by her agent that her business must have been operating for two years to qualify - at the time, the restaurant had been open for one year and 11 months.
"According to the law, we didn't meet the visa requirements," she said.
"Which we understand. We are not asking for sympathy but for fairness. We want to stay in our home."
Ms Vo said the family's case had been referred to Immigration Minister Andrew Giles for consideration.
The decision to deport Ms Tran and her family has been met with outrage and uproar by the community.
"We are so grateful for the support we have received," Ms Vo said.
"We've had so many kind messages and much support from our regular customers and the community in general."
Although trying her best to remain calm, the news has left Ms Vo "very stressed out" and "very hurt" by a system she thought she trusted.
"I keep telling myself not to cry," she said.
"But it's hard to be strong when we are on the brink of losing our home, our business, and our place in a community we've come to love deeply."
Hundreds of Tasmanians commenting on social media have stood by the family, expressing outrage over their treatment.
"These are positive, hard-working citizens. They need to stay. Australia needs more like them," one person said.
"This family is making a difference and is a part of this community," another said.
"It is not their fault that an immigration agent made a mistake. The migration process is so difficult even if you do speak English well. A single mother and her family - think of the damage to their mental health. Let them stay. Please.
"It would be barbaric to send this family back to a country where their prospects would be lost. We need hard-working people like them here. Their community needs them."
Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has been contacted for comment.
If you want to support Dan Thi Tran and her family, sign the petition here https://www.change.org/p/help-our-family-and-mekong-vietnamese-restaurant-stay-in-our-beloved-home-australia?redirect=false
