Owen and Helen Tilbury will roll credits on their time at the helm of the Breath of Fresh Air (BOFA) Film Festival at the end of this year after 14 years of providing movie magic to Launceston.
The couple - who founded the annual event in 2010 - have announced they will step down as festival and program directors respectively after the final screening plays at BOFA 2023.
The Tilburys began the festival after selling their consulting business 14 years ago, first running it as a joint passion project in their retirement to "use cinema to inspire positive change".
Breath of Fresh Air - which was the first of its kind in the state - has built a reputation nationally and internationally as Tasmania's bespoke answer to mainland counterparts like Melbourne International film festival and even the renowned Cannes or Sundance.
Mr and Mrs Tilbury reflected on their time with BOFA as one of great achievement, particularly in the realms of creating a Tasmanian state festival with little experience doing so and in providing life-changing perspectives through art.
Mr Tilbury, who was on the Launceston Film Society's committee in 2010, came to the society with the idea for a festival and eventually organised the first BOFA alongside his wife.
In BOFA's first outing, more than 1000 people attended one of their first screenings, Girl with the Dragon Tattoo at the Tramsheds.
"We thought this was a piece of cake and we expanded in the next year," he said.
"But we were like little bumblebees - our bodies were too big to be supported by our wings - and we had to learn on the job."
That learning would see Breath of Fresh Air change tack almost annually - adding on parts and subtracting them, and even turning to an extremely successful online model during the COVID pandemic.
But all of that work and shifting has culminated in what Mr Tilbury calls "a world class festival".
"You would be proud to go anywhere in the world with the films that we have each year," Mr Tilbury said.
"I think that's one of the key takeaways: we simply tried and succeeded."
And almost all of those movies came down to Mrs Tilbury's choice - her role each year was to draft a list of unique cinema directly from some of the world's biggest film festivals like Cannes or Sundance.
"I really wanted to bring films from around the world to share with audiences who wouldn't necessarily see them otherwise," Mrs Tilbury said.
Having grown up in Apartheid South Africa, Mrs Tilbury understood the transformative power of socially conscious filmmaking, which is where BOFA's mantra of inspiring change was largely born.
"I have been blessed that the task has largely been mine; and I know that I will miss it," she said.
"In some ways BOFA has opened the eyes of people in Tasmania to perspectives they never knew, to places and experiences as all good stories can.
"I will miss that most."
The impact of the festival is difficult to quantify on Tasmania's young generation of filmmakers, though it certainly has had its effect on Launceston's people.
"People will often stop us and say how much they loved a film they saw there years ago," Ms Tilbury said.
Reflecting back, the couple's great highlights from the 14 years were the dazzling opening nights - especially the red carpet walks to QVMAG's entrance - and when BOFA hosted Sam Neill for the 40th anniversary of My Brilliant Career.
"Launceston would always dress up to the nines," Ms Tilbury said.
This year's grand opening in September will be the Tilburys' last as festival directors and, as Gene Wilder says in Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, "That's it, ladies and gentleman; the journey is over".
"I think now's the right time to move on and hand over to younger followers of BOFA," Mr Tilbury said.
"People who've got new perspectives and outlooks, and we're happy to give them the reins and our accumulated wisdom.
"We need people with that breath of fresh air, you might say."
The Tilburys' final Tasmanian Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival will run Friday, September 1, to Sunday, September 3. For a full list of films, tickets and events , visit breath-of-fresh-air.com.au
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.