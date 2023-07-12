As the Allies won their first under-18 national championships on Sunday, three Launceston players were in the thick of it.
Colby McKercher, James Leake and Arie Schoenmaker made up half of the six Tasmanian representatives, alongside Heath Ollington, Jack Callinan and Ryley Sanders.
Going into Sunday's Victoria Country match undefeated, the Allies - made up of players from Tasmania, Queensland, NSW, ACT and NT - sealed the deal with a 12.9 (81) to 10.10 (70) victory.
"It's uncharted territory for the Allies to be able to win their first championship," Leake said.
"I think before this year, they've only won one game each year for the last five years, so it's pretty cool to come together and win a championship.
"It's something we will remember for a long time."
The 18-year-olds spoke highly of coach Mark McVeigh, who played 232 AFL games for Essendon and was the caretaker coach at GWS last season. They believe his role in bringing the team together from around Australia was pivotal to their success.
"Spike really engraved some good values in us early," McKercher said.
"In December we were talking about uniting and becoming a team and to see that play out over the month that we were playing the games was super pleasing for us and the coaches in the end.
"They were super grateful for the way that we applied those values and played together and worked as a team."
McKercher came out of the championships with plenty of attention due to several impressive performances alongside the Victorian-based Sanders.
The pair averaged 33 and 36 disposals respectively, with McKercher saying the combination came "pretty naturally".
"We've played football with and against each other for a long time and we seem to always find each other on the footy field, which is good," he said.
"We're just two boys from Tassie putting in some good performances and making a big contribution to the team and it's super exciting.
"I'm grateful to be able to share it with my mates like Leakey and Arie and they put in really good performances.
"Heath Ollington came in and played a really big role in the last two games and Tom Beaumont, he probably got a little bit unlucky but the way that he's been playing is absolutely unbelievable.
"I think a lot of Tassie people should be proud of the way we're going and it's getting some more eyes on us boys."
A "pivotal" moment in Sunday's game was a brilliant running goal from McKercher, intercepting a kick-out before weaving through opponents and nailing it on his left foot.
Leake described it as "a game changer" and "really special", while Schoenmaker said he was behind him calling for the ball but admitted McKercher's decision was the better one.
The national championships marked Leake's second premiership win for the year having taken out the SATIS title with St Patrick's College.
He played a major part in that win, taking a match-saving mark and kicking the goal to take the match into extra time before they won.
"The major difference between the two is at school you play with people that you've known for six or seven years whereas Allies they're probably people that you've really met in the last three or four weeks," Leake said.
"I think that's probably the big thing, just trying to come together and learn everyone's games and get to know everyone in such a short amount of time."
He thanked McKercher and Leake as well as his coaches at Launceston and the Devils for their support.
"They had my back the whole way through and just to get me in and give me an opportunity, I'm super grateful for that," he said.
"To go in and only play two games, then win and be a part of the team I'm super grateful and I will remember it for the rest of my life."
