In an ominous sign for the Australian scene, Launceston's Tyler Blizzard believes he's got his "boxing ability back".
Ahead of his next fight on Saturday night against Shamal Ram Anuj, the 25-year-old has been training on the Sunshine Coast with Stephen Pitt at Hinterland Boxing Club.
Technique and "getting back to basics" have been the focuses in the three months since Blizzard extended his professional record to 4-0.
"When I first started my professional career in the first fight, I came out just fighting and brawling and didn't really show much boxing ability," he said.
"I think that was due to ring rust, being out of the ring for five years, so we've just been focusing on getting my boxing ability back and being able to fight, box or brawl - doing whatever it takes to get the win."
Blizzard's Fijian opponent has a win-loss record of 9-3, winning seven of those fights via knock-out, with this being his first bout since losing through a unanimous decision in September.
"His only losses have come to Australia's best and I put myself in that in that category as well," he said.
"I dedicate my life to this sport, so to go 5-0, it would mean everything to me and would put me in the right stead for bigger and better fights to come at the back-end of this year and the start of next year.
"So I need to get Saturday out of the way and then we're looking at clearing out as many in Australian boxing as we can at super bantamweight."
Blizzard's fight on Saturday is on a bumper card, with three titles being contested in the main event alone as Conor Wallace and Mat Sheehan do battle.
In even bigger news for the former St Patrick's College student, the event will be streamed on DAZN - a sporting platform with 15 million premium paying subscribers around the world.
"It's massive to be on DAZN, especially for Australia and boxing - it's just going to skyrocket the sport in general.
"But for me personally, it means that I can represent my sponsors more, I can show people who I am as a fighter, athlete and as a person on these massive platforms."
Boasting an amateur career of 60 fights, Blizzard had a five-year absence from the ring before returning to training in July 2021 under the tutelage of Jeff Fenech.
