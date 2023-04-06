AFL Tasmania have confirmed that several Tasmania Devils boys' players are currently away from the program for personal reasons.
"Players from the Tasmania Devils boys program are currently away from the program for personal reasons. The focus is now on supporting the players as they work towards returning to the program," an AFL Tasmania spokesperson said.
Players involved will still be able to represent their Tasmanian State League club while unavailable for Devils selection.
The boys' team are one match into their 2023 Talent League campaign, having won their opener against the Western Jets last weekend by 15 points.
The squad are set to face Bendigo Pioneers - who have started with a win and a loss - on Saturday, with the match taking place at Arden Street, North Melbourne, at 1pm.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
