Launceston's Colby McKercher catapulted himself into the AFL shop window with a starring role as the Allies claimed their first ever Under-18 National Championships title.
The gun midfielder is being tipped as a top-five draft prospect after his stunning display led the Allies - a composite team from three Australian states and the two territories - to a thrilling win against Vic Country on Sunday.
With the Allies' contest against Vic Country in the balance at RSEA Park, McKercher kicked two classy goals - one from deep inside the pocket and another after an electric sidestep into space - to kickstart his side's third-quarter charge.
The AFL reported that McKercher also had 32 disposals, eight clearances and six inside-50s in a barnstorming performance as the Allies claimed a winner-takes-all battle against Vic Country 12.9 (81) to 10.10 (70).
A growing number of clubs have McKercher just behind Harley Reid as the best available player in this year's draft class, with Sunday's performance only set to bolster the 181-centimetre midfielder's standing even further.
McKercher has played in every game in the Allies' campaign and the 18-year-old was well aware of how the side could boost his personal aspirations.
Talking to The Examiner last week, he said: "The messages I have been getting [from coaches] is just to use my strengths and take on the game.
"The coaches just getting around me and saying to stay positive really helped."
McKercher is a chance to claim the Larke Medal as the Best and Fairest player of the Championships and the All-Australian team which will be announced at the conclusion of the competition.
Former North Launceston midfielder Ryley Sanders (35 disposals, five clearances) was also among the game's best, while Sydney's Academy prospect Caiden Cleary (36 disposals, nine inside-50s, seven tackles) was prolific through the engine room.
The Allies - which feature Tasmanian, Queensland, NSW, ACT and NT players - had been undefeated across three previous games, getting the better of South Australia by 16 points, Western Australia by 88 and Victoria Metro by 44.
Since the current format was introduced in 2016, the Allies have never previously won more than one of their four matches.
Gold Coast's Academy gun Jed Walter kicked two goals from 11 disposals and six marks to underline his standing as a likely top-three pick.
He was one of a host of Suns Academy players to impress, with ruckman Ethan Read (24 disposals, 13 hitouts, seven clearances) and zippy midfielder Jake Rogers (22 disposals, five clearances, eight inside-50s) also producing noteworthy displays.
Key defender Connor O'Sullivan (17 disposals, six marks) was another to catch the eye, as the 198cm backman spent portions of the match marking the draft's likely No.1 selection in Vic Country's Reid.
Reid had 14 disposals, six clearances and seven inside-50s having split his time evenly between the midfield and the forward line, but couldn't carry Vic Country over the line.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
