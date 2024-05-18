Parrots taste sweet revenge, Sharks announce flag-favourites status

There was an extra sense of satisfaction for Bridgenorth following their fifth-consecutive win to start the NTFAW premier season.
Playing Old Launcestonians for the first time since their ill-fated grand final, the Parrots looked hungry to make amends and did so emphatically, winning 9.17 (71) to 2.1 (13).
It was a familiar team effort for Bridgenorth as they kept OLs from scoring in the second half, with the squad's strong fitness base a constant theme in their performances this season.
But coach Bobby Beams said it was recruit Taja Richardson who had impressed him most.
"Her game was sensational, she's a young player coming into her first year of senior footy and she's stepped up and hasn't played a bad game," Beams said.
"Today she probably played more midfield minutes than she would have all year and she just stood up and played exceptionally well."
The only obvious area for improvement for Bridgenorth was a familiar issue that occured throughout last season.
While 26 scoring shots was a positive for Beams, only converting nine of them into goals was a source of minor concern.
"We identified a few things that can make us a bit better in that area," he said.
"The beauty of recording every game is we've got vision and we can go back and show players and teach them different things which we have.
"We're getting plenty of chances, we're giving ourselves heaps of opportunity and that is the number one thing.
"I'd be more concerned if we weren't hitting the scoreboard."
Elsewhere, Launceston rebounded from their first loss of the season as they eased by Scottsdale 7.14 (56) to 2.1 (13).
South Launceston climbed above Old Scotch in a close encounter at Youngtown, claiming their second win of the season as scores finished 2.5 (17) to 2.3 (15).
When Hillwood beat the reigning premiers to open the season, it was a sign to take them seriously in the NTFAw division one.
After beating Deloraine a second time, the Sharks have put themselves in the position of flag favourites.
Winning 6.5 (41) to 3.10 (28), Dwayne Beeton's group were fast starters and strong closers against their inaccurate opponents.
While admitting there were some chances gone to waste, Beeton put the Roos' profligacy down to Hillwood's pressure.
The victory puts a two-win gap between the Sharks and the Roos, and a four-win margin to third-placed Meander Valley.
Despite this, Beeton said his Sharks remained the hunters and not the hunted.
Elsewhere, the Suns claimed a Friday-night win against St Pats, defeating the league newbies 7.5 (47) to 2.4 (16). George Town claimed their second victory on the trot, defeating Evandale 5.7 (37) to 1.3 (9).
