Tasmania will be well-represented when the Allies play for their first under-18 national championships title on Sunday.
Colby McKercher, James Leake and Arie Schoenmaker (all Launceston), Heath Ollington (North Launceston), Jack Callinan (Clarence) and Ryley Sanders (formerly North Launceston) have all been selected as they seek national glory.
The Allies - which feature Tasmanian, Queensland, NSW, ACT and NT players - are undefeated across three games, getting the better of South Australia by 16 points, Western Australia by 88 and Victoria Metro by 44.
Victoria Country, who have only lost to South Australia and face their counterparts next weekend, are all that stand between the Allies and the title.
Since the Allies' inception in 2016, they've had AFL players like Zac Bailey, Chayce Jones and Tom Green achieve under-18 All-Australian selection but this season's group would be the first to win the national title.
The Tasmanians have all had strong parts to play within the championships, with Sanders and McKercher regularly starring.
Now playing for Sandringham Dragons in Victoria, Sanders has collected 36, 39 and 33 disposals while McKercher has had 27, 41 and 31 as they both continue their push to be first-round draft picks.
Leake (21 disposals against South Australia) and Callinan (three goals against Western Australia) have also played in all three matches, while Ollington and Schoenmaker both came in for the Victoria Metro clash.
Despite coming into the side later than the rest, they had an immediate impact at the higher level as North-West product Ollington collected 21 disposals with 10 inside-50s and Schoenmaker had 20 disposals and 10 marks.
This came as no surprise to teammate McKercher.
"We all expected them to do well, they are talented players and they've probably taken a while to get the opportunity but now that it's come - they both grabbed that with both hands," McKercher said earlier this week.
Launceston's Thomas Beaumont, who captains the Tasmania Devils in the Coates Talent League, was also in the Allies' squad but was only selected for the first game, where he had 16 disposals and six tackles.
The Victoria Country game, which will feature the highly-touted potential number one draft pick Harley Reid, is at Moorabbin at 1.15pm on Sunday.
