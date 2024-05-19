'Amazing opportunity': Proud Parrot discusses state selection, VFLW hopes

With a Tasmania VFLW team on the horizon, 2024 seems the ideal time to be listed in the women's initial state squad.
And for Bridgenorth's Alice Robinson, it's also just reward for her stellar start to the season.
Featuring in the side's best in all five of their NTFAW premier games so far, the midfielder-turned-forward has booted eight goals and has been a major factor in the Parrots' unblemished start to their campaign.
Joined by teammates Jen Griffiths and Maddy Dunn, the trio are complemented by Jake Hinds' selection to the men's squad, having been the only NTFA men's player selected.
It's an achievement that women's coach and club president Bobby Beams reflected on with pride.
"Four from our club is fantastic," he said.
"They all deserve to be there and will all give the actual team a very good shake.
"We've worked hard to build and grow both our men's and women's programs and now we're seeing the results."
Robinson said a lot of the credit needed to be given to Beams.
"I sometimes struggle for words talking about Bobby because he's just an incredible coach, but even more so an incredible human being," Robinson said.
"The amount of work that he puts into that club, and especially into our women's program, it's unbelievable."
Spending "countless hours" preparing for training by watching vision and preparing drills, Robinson said it's Beams' passion for women's football that has allowed players like her to reach their potential.
"We feel very honoured to have him as our coach, and to be able to pull on the jersey for him each weekend is really special," she said.
Having been a part of state and NTFA representative squads in the past, Robinson said her desire to keep playing sport at her highest possible level was the driver to keeping her standards high.
And while she accepted that the carrot of a potential VFLW opportunity was there, it was not her main focus.
"With these state games, it's always an opportunity to put your name out there," she said.
"But in terms of the VFLW, you just never know the timeline of it and what the team needs in that point in time.
"It's a little bit hard to answer, but of course I'd love to play in the VFLW and those pathways would be an amazing opportunity."
For now though, Robinson has her eyes firmly focused on going one better with Bridgenorth this year, a club which boasts a culture that makes her proud.
State team training begins Monday, with the squad initially sectioned into regions.
