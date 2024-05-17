Footy player grateful for 'unbelievable' support after house fire

When news broke that Montanna Eastley's family home had been lost to a fire, Kayleb Williams and the Meander Valley Football Club had one instinct.
"We were just so shocked and upset for her family," Williams said.
"When we heard about it, and pretty much that night, we as a playing group got together and just said, 'look, it may not be a big thing, but we'll see if we can put together something'."
Once they received the all-clear from the Eastley family, Williams and other Suns players decided on a raffle.
After reaching out to the community, they assembled multiple prizes and have been selling tickets at home games ever since ahead of the draw, which will be held on Saturday, May 25.
All funds raised will go to the Eastley family.
Williams said the raffle's success so far was a testament to the Meander Valley community.
"It was really a last-minute thing and I wasn't really sure how it was going to pan out," he said.
"But it's actually worked out really, really well, which just shows how proud we can be of this community as well.
"I was noticing people that were buying tickets on Saturday and there was no stress at all about the price, they just knew what it was for and everybody was really happy to get around it and support it."
Eastley said she has been overwhelmed by the support from both the club and her hometown of Deloraine.
"The support that we're being given from not only our football club, but also the community, it's just been amazing," Eastley said.
"You don't expect it until something happens like that and then everyone just rallies around you."
A GoFundMe page has also been set up, while others have offered clothing and food every day.
Eastley works at a supermarket in Deloraine, which has supplied essential needs.
"It is unbelievable, it's something like this that makes you realise what a community is," she said.
As for the club, Eastley said it was a reminder why she has enjoyed her time at the Suns.
"They've done everything they can to help support us," she said.
"No matter who goes through any type of tragedy or anything, they're more than happy to do anything for us, which makes you just want to be a part of that type of club with a good culture."
Donations can be made via the GoFundMe page link above, or at Meander Valley's next home game against UTAS on Saturday, May 25.
