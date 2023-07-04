The top tier of Tasmania's up-and-coming football talent are a game away from creating history.
As the Allies - a composite team from three Australian states and the two territories - defeated Victoria Metro by 44 points on Sunday, it put them at the top of the under-18 national championships.
Launceston's Colby McKercher is one of the Tasmanian talents who has played every game for the Allies and knows just how big Sunday's win in Queensland was.
"We've talked it up for a while now," he said.
"All week, we knew it was going to be a hard game against Victoria Metro - they're always talented.
"We've all progressed as a team very quickly, we had a camp in late December and I think it really comes down to the coaches, especially 'Spike' - Mark McVeigh - he's been awesome.
"He's really got us to combine and play as a team because we knew we wanted to do something big, which we had the talent to do and it's showing at the moment that we needed to combine and play as a united team."
If the Allies defeat Victoria Country on Sunday, they'll seal their first under-18 national tittle since joining the competition in 2016.
Six Tasmanians played in the Metro win as McKercher, Ryley Sanders, James Leake, Arie Schoenmaker, Heath Ollington and Jack Callinan took to the park, while Thomas Beaumont has also played an Allies game this year.
Throughout the championships, 18-year-old McKercher has put together performances of 27, 40 and 31 disposals and has been "pretty happy" with them.
"The first game I didn't quite play how I wanted to but I kind of bounced back," he said.
"The messages I have been getting [from coaches] is just to use my strengths and take on the game ... and the weekend was good.
"I didn't quite start the game that well but the coaches just getting around me and saying to stay positive really helped and in the last last half, I thought I played quite well."
It was the first game of the under-18 nationals campaign for Schoenmaker and Ollington, who both performed strongly to make selection for Sunday's final game tough.
Launceston's Schoenmaker had 20 disposals, 10 marks and kicked two goals while North Launceston's Ollington had 21 disposals, 7 marks and 10 inside-50s.
"We all expected them to do well, they are talented players and they've probably taken a while to get the opportunity but now that it's come - they both grabbed that with both hands," McKercher said.
"They both performed really well and hopefully they can hold their spot this week as well and do the same because they're both really talented players."
Sunday's Victoria Country match is at Moorabbin at 1.15pm.
