Down by a goal with a minute to go, St Patrick's College needed something big in the Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools grand final.
Enter James Leake.
Leake took a massive pack mark, reminiscent of Leo Barry in the 2005 grand final, but unlike Barry, the St Pat's star had to turn around and kick a goal - sending the match against Hutchins into extra-time.
Coach Nick Roney delivered a stirring speech after the siren, telling his players to "take a little breath" and that the doing the basics right will serve his team right.
He even stirred up the crowd and got them involved, reminding everyone to "do it for the 14", with more than half of the team graduating from grade 12 this year.
Seth Pfeiffer's goal-square major was enough to win the premiership as the only one kicked in the "longest 10 minutes in history" of the 7.7 (49) to 6.6 (42) victory.
"I've been involved in footy for 30 years and I said the last time we played these guys was probably the best game of football I've been involved with and how you could top it, but that just topped it," Roney said.
"To actually go into over-time is unbelievable and James Leake ... he can seriously play footy, he's got a future and he's a lovely boy.
"We came together only two or three weeks before the start of the season and they've worked hard as they could with me.
"I know they train a lot outside of school footy, so I manage their workload and I'm stoked for them, they're all a good bunch of kids."
The match did not all go the way of the victors as Hutchins led at the main break and at three-quarter-time but Leake's three majors steered the side.
He was the only multiple goal-kicker for St Pat's as Fletcher Harper, Lucas Sullivan, Lochie Presnell and Pfeiffer joined him on the scoreboard while Hutchins' Falcon Palmer booted two with Sam Evans, Will Groom and Robert Zeeman kicking the rest.
Apologising for being "a mess" and having minimal voice in his post-game speech, Hutchins captain Groom spoke fantastically as he acknowledged the St Pat's win and the growth in his school's football department this season.
Groom was one of seven Tasmania Devils players in the game, alongside teammates Josh Curtis and Tommy Bennett and St Pat's players Leake, Tiernan McCormack, Olly Woodcock-Davis and Max Roney.
The premiership win was the second in a row for St Patrick's, although they were unable to repeat last season's historic double as their seconds were defeated by 13 points at the hands of Hutchins.
St Pat's led at the first break but were unable to kick a goal for the next two quarters as Hutchins gained ascendancy on the contest - leading by three majors at three-quarter-time.
They were able to eat into the deficit in the last quarter but Hutchins were 6.5 (41) to 4.4 (28) victors.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
