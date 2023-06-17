The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

James Leake steers St Patrick's College to extra-time SATIS flag

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated June 17 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 7:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Patrick's College's James Leake soars over the pack to take one of several big marks in his side's premiership win. Picture by Phillip Biggs
St Patrick's College's James Leake soars over the pack to take one of several big marks in his side's premiership win. Picture by Phillip Biggs
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.