Demons survive Thistles, claim division one thriller for the ages

With Lilydale leading Old Scotch by what was thought to be two points and 30 seconds left, Thistles recruit Sam Luttrell launched a bomb deep inside their forward-50.
With the hundreds of spectators holding their breath, it was Louis Venn who reached highest of all, plucking the ball out of the cold Lilydale air.
"Thank God," was Lilydale coach Corey Lockett's reaction to the mark.
"It was in the right hands at that time of the game to either kill the clock or get it long enough (away from the Old Scotch goals)."
It was a fitting end for Venn, after the captain had put in a stellar performance both deep in defence and higher up as he repelled Old Scotch attacks time and again.
"I thought his game was brilliant," Lockett continued.
"Second half especially ... first half I felt like we didn't get enough reward for our work, but then the second half it was all them but our back-line stood strong - especially Louie - when it got tough."
It was only after the final siren that the true score was revealed, with the home side winning 11.7 (73) to 11.6 (72) in a contest that lived up to the billing.
It was a result that brought plenty of emotion from the Demons' faithful on the hill and in their cars, and brought out a proud smile on Lockett's face, with his side now six games unbeaten and on top of the ladder.
Five majors from Trent Griggs, taking him to a league-leading tally of 30 for the season, was well supported by tireless performances from Thane Bardenhagen, Luke Walsh and Daniel Viney.
Five goals in the first and four in the third gave Lilydale a two-goal lead at the final break, with Jack Colgrave (four goals) ensuring the Thistles were never too far behind.
And then the NTFA division one reigning premiers, who hadn't suffered a loss since the 2022 grand final, went up a gear.
Through some gut-running off half-back from Aiden Jackman and bullocking clearance work from John McKenzie, the flag favourites looked set to rise to their challengers.
The late charge brought memories of the 2022 preliminary final, where Old Scotch hunted down a three-goal deficit against Lockett and the Demons.
"We've always felt like they've had a fitness edge on us, so it was good to be able to get a lead and hang on this time," he said.
And as Lilydale's squad walked off the field in unsurprisingly high spirits, an Old Scotch supporter was heard yelling "premierships aren't won in May".
Lockett had a simple reply: "We've won plenty, we know they're not won in May."
Elsewhere, Bridport and St Pats played out a high-scoring affair with 18 individual goal-kickers.
The Seagulls took the four points and the last finals spot after seven rounds, with the scoreboard reading 21.18 (144) to 13.10 (88).
William McBride was the most damaging in front of the sticks, booting six goals for the day, while Jack Lanham's four drew him level-second with Colgrave on the league leaderboard.
Old Launcestonians increased the gap between the top six and the bottom four after they defeated Evandale 14.14 (98) to 6.7 (43).
Perth made light work of their trip to UTAS, with Ben Elmer's nine majors adding to his recent hot-streak and to the Magpies' 14.17 (101) to 3.2 (20) victory.
Alongside the Lions, Meander Valley are still without a win following their match in St Helens, with East Coast running out 17.18 (120) to 6.2 (38) winners.
The Suns play UTAS next week, a match both clubs will see as a chance to open their account.
