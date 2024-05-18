The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Demons survive Thistles, claim division one thriller for the ages

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated May 18 2024 - 6:58pm, first published 6:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lilydale's Jordan Russell and Tyson Watts tackle Old Scotch's Fletcher Seymour. Pictures by Craig George
Lilydale's Jordan Russell and Tyson Watts tackle Old Scotch's Fletcher Seymour. Pictures by Craig George

With Lilydale leading Old Scotch by what was thought to be two points and 30 seconds left, Thistles recruit Sam Luttrell launched a bomb deep inside their forward-50.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.