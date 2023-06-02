Launceston duo Thomas Beaumont and James Leake know what an impressive national championships campaign could do for their futures.
The pair - alongside Colby McKercher, Ryley Sanders and Jack Callinan - will represent the Allies against South Australia in the championships' opening game on Sunday.
"The Coates Talent League is one thing but moving to the national championships takes everything to the next level," Beaumont said.
"It's probably the first goal at the start of the year that I set out to make the Allies so now it's just a matter of using that to the best of my ability, taking more opportunities and just putting my best foot forward."
Strong performances on the national stage can see a sharp rise in players' AFL aspirations as they take on the best each state has to offer.
Combining the top talents from Northern Territory, NSW/ACT, Queensland and Tasmania, the Allies always face a tough opening match-up but a camp in Sydney last weekend bonded them together.
"It's pretty interesting putting a full squad together from across Australia," Beaumont said.
"You might have played against each other once or twice but you don't really have a lot to do with each other and to be put together for one weekend to try and piece together some good football the next, it's a challenge and it's one that we're going to come across.
"It's really exciting just to be able to play together with the best of the best and play against the best of the best."
The Allies selection marks another landmark in Leake's footballing journey, having made some giant leaps in the past 18 months.
The 17-year-old played 14 games in Launceston's senior side last year after a delayed pre-season due to cricket commitments for South Launceston.
Since then, the summer sport has taken a backwards step and his football career has benefited.
"My journey has probably been quite different to lots of other people's," Leake said.
"I was playing a fair bit of cricket over summer - about a year and a half ago - and then last year, going into the Launnie senior team was also a great experience for me and was something that really helped my development learning under older people.
"That has given me a lot of confidence going into this year, it's just about believing in my strengths as a player and just continuing to be a learner and play a role in whatever team I'm playing in."
Leake identified intercept marking as his main strength, something that was on show as he produced a 33-disposal game for Launceston against Kingborough earlier this year.
Four of his nine marks were intercepts as he had seven rebound-50s in a showing that made caretaker coach Scott Stephens call him "an absolute jet".
"Last year I made the move into the back-line which is not really somewhere I've played in my juniors," Leake said.
"I think as a player, my ability to intercept mark and read the ball, then obviously distribute the ball well by foot is something that I pride myself on alongside being a competitive player who likes to get hands on the footy in the contest."
In the Coates Talent League, Leake admitted he's been "solid without being amazing" for the Devils, consistently providing the side with both rebound and inside-50s.
His 23-disposal game against Bendigo Pioneers was his highest output, while he hopes to play more midfield time as the season progresses to show more versatility.
While Leake's big performance was at a State League level, Devils captain Beaumont opened his Talent League campaign with a bang.
In the Devils' first game he had 38 disposals, 11 of which were inside 50s, as well as seven tackles and he has since had 29 touches twice and kicked three goals on another occasion.
Also a former cricketer, Beaumont is sure of his strengths on the football field.
"My inside contested work is my elite strength and it's got me a long way, so the way to make myself the best player I can is to bring my weaknesses as close as I can to that level," he said.
"My inside work is definitely the best I've got and then my outside work has definitely improved a lot this year compared to last but I'm still looking to improve it a bit further."
