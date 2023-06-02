The Examiner
Allies' Thomas Beaumont, James Leake ready for AFL's under-18 nationals

By Josh Partridge
Updated June 3 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 4:00am
Launceston duo Thomas Beaumont and James Leake are ready for the national championships. Pictures by Getty Images and Phillip Biggs
Launceston duo Thomas Beaumont and James Leake know what an impressive national championships campaign could do for their futures.

